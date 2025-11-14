Bihar Assembly Election | Who Will Emerge Triumphant From Bodh Gaya Seat?
The seat is famous for the UNESCO World Heritage Mahabodhi Temple that marks the place where Siddharth Gautam received enlightenment and became the Buddha
Bodh Gaya: One of the key seats in the 243-member Bihar Assembly is the Bodh Gaya seat. The seat is famous for the UNESCO World Heritage Mahabodhi Temple that marks the place where Siddharth Gautam received enlightenment and became the Buddha (the enlightened one).
It is a hub of Buddhist pilgrims from all over the world. Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) candidate Shyam Deo Paswan is pitted against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate and incumbent MLA Kumar Sarvjeet.
In the 2020 Assembly polls, Kumar Sarvjeet emerged as the winner after securing 80926 votes. He defeated Bharatiya Janata Party nominee Hari Manjhi, who polled 76218 votes. RLSP candidate Ajay Paswan stood third after managing to win only 9311 votes.
Since a lot of tourists come from across the globe, the locals depend on tourism for their livelihood. It is one of the important places as far as Buddhism is concerned. There are several issues that have not been resolved here.
The Bihar Assembly polls were held in two phases. Voting was done on November 6 and 11, 2025, while the counting of votes will be taken up on November 14, 2025. On Friday, we will get to know whether Kumar Sarvjeet retains the seat or not.
