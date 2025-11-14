ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Assembly Election | Who Will Emerge Triumphant From Bodh Gaya Seat?

Bodh Gaya: One of the key seats in the 243-member Bihar Assembly is the Bodh Gaya seat. The seat is famous for the UNESCO World Heritage Mahabodhi Temple that marks the place where Siddharth Gautam received enlightenment and became the Buddha (the enlightened one).

It is a hub of Buddhist pilgrims from all over the world. Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) candidate Shyam Deo Paswan is pitted against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate and incumbent MLA Kumar Sarvjeet.

In the 2020 Assembly polls, Kumar Sarvjeet emerged as the winner after securing 80926 votes. He defeated Bharatiya Janata Party nominee Hari Manjhi, who polled 76218 votes. RLSP candidate Ajay Paswan stood third after managing to win only 9311 votes.