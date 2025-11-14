Bihar Assembly Election | Who Will Win From The Barachatti Seat?
Jyoti Devi, incumbent MLA, is locked in a battle with RJD candidate Tanushree Manjhi
Published : November 14, 2025 at 6:36 AM IST
Barachatti: All eyes are on the Barachatti seat in the Gaya district of Bihar as it is one of the crucial seats in the 243-member house. Jyoti Devi, incumbent MLA and the mother-in-law of HAM(S) founder and Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi’s son Santosh Kumar Suman, is locked in a battle with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Tanushree Manjhi.
Hence, this seat has become prestigious for Jitan Ram Manjhi. In the 2020 Assembly polls, Jyoti Devi emerged as the winner. She polled 72491 votes. She defeated Samata Devi of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, who polled 66173 votes. Lok Janshakti Party candidate Renuka Devi is in the third position after she bagged 11,244 votes.
The voter turnout in the ongoing Assembly elections stood at an all-time high of 67.14 per cent for the state. The Bihar Assembly polls were held in two phases. Voting was done on November 6 and 11, 2025, while the counting of votes will be taken up on November 14, 2025.
The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is in power, is aiming to retain it. While the INDIA bloc, which has declared Tejashwi Prasad Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate, is aiming to come to power. The INDIA bloc comprises the Congress, RJD and other parties.
Read More