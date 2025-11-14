ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Assembly Election | Who Will Win From The Barachatti Seat?

Barachatti: All eyes are on the Barachatti seat in the Gaya district of Bihar as it is one of the crucial seats in the 243-member house. Jyoti Devi, incumbent MLA and the mother-in-law of HAM(S) founder and Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi’s son Santosh Kumar Suman, is locked in a battle with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Tanushree Manjhi.

Hence, this seat has become prestigious for Jitan Ram Manjhi. In the 2020 Assembly polls, Jyoti Devi emerged as the winner. She polled 72491 votes. She defeated Samata Devi of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, who polled 66173 votes. Lok Janshakti Party candidate Renuka Devi is in the third position after she bagged 11,244 votes.