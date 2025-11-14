ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: Who Will Win From The Bankipur Seat?

Bankipur: Senior BJP leader and Bihar’s road construction minister Nitin Nabin is contesting the polls from the Bankipur seat. The seat is located in the central part of the state capital and is a part of the Patna district.

Nitin, a four-term Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA), is pitted against Rekha Kumari of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). A voter turnout of 41.32 per cent was recorded for the seat on November 6, when polling was held in the first phase of the Bihar Elections 2025.

In the 2020 Assembly polls, Nitin Nabin emerged as the winner after he secured 83068 votes. His nearest rival, Luv Sinha of the Indian National Congress (INC), polled 44032 votes while Pushpam Priya of the Plurals Party stood third as she managed 5189 votes.