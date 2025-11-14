Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: Who Will Win From The Bankipur Seat?
Senior BJP leader Nitin Nabin contests from Bankipur constituency against RJD's Rekha Kumari. Results on November 14 will reveal the BJP’s fate.
Published : November 14, 2025 at 6:36 AM IST
Bankipur: Senior BJP leader and Bihar’s road construction minister Nitin Nabin is contesting the polls from the Bankipur seat. The seat is located in the central part of the state capital and is a part of the Patna district.
Nitin, a four-term Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA), is pitted against Rekha Kumari of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). A voter turnout of 41.32 per cent was recorded for the seat on November 6, when polling was held in the first phase of the Bihar Elections 2025.
In the 2020 Assembly polls, Nitin Nabin emerged as the winner after he secured 83068 votes. His nearest rival, Luv Sinha of the Indian National Congress (INC), polled 44032 votes while Pushpam Priya of the Plurals Party stood third as she managed 5189 votes.
In the 2015 polls, it was again Nitin Nabin, who had emerged victorious after securing 86759 votes. He had defeated Congress nominee Kumar Ashish, who had polled 46992 votes, while Communist Party of India candidate Shaukat Ali stood third as he managed to poll only 1542 votes.
The seat is completely in the urban area. Will Nitin retain it or will the RJD make inroads in the BJP bastion - wait till November 14, 2025, for the answer, when counting of votes takes place.
