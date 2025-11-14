ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Assembly Election | Who Will Represent the Amour Assembly Seat?

Amour: One of the key seats that is in focus in the polls for the 243-member Bihar Assembly is Amour in the Purnea district. Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM Bihar unit president Akhtarul Iman, is contesting from the seat. He is locked in a triangular contest with Saba Zafar of the Janata Dal United and Abdul Jalil Mastan of the Congress.

Akhtarul Iman is the sitting MLA and seeking re-election. In the 2020 Assembly elections, Iman won after securing 94459 votes. He defeated Janata Dal (United) nominee Saba Zafar, who got 41944 votes. Abdul Jalil Mastan, the Congress candidate, stood third after securing 31863 votes.