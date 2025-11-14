Bihar Assembly Election | Who Will Represent the Amour Assembly Seat?
Published : November 14, 2025 at 6:47 AM IST
Amour: One of the key seats that is in focus in the polls for the 243-member Bihar Assembly is Amour in the Purnea district. Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM Bihar unit president Akhtarul Iman, is contesting from the seat. He is locked in a triangular contest with Saba Zafar of the Janata Dal United and Abdul Jalil Mastan of the Congress.
Akhtarul Iman is the sitting MLA and seeking re-election. In the 2020 Assembly elections, Iman won after securing 94459 votes. He defeated Janata Dal (United) nominee Saba Zafar, who got 41944 votes. Abdul Jalil Mastan, the Congress candidate, stood third after securing 31863 votes.
In the 2015 Assembly elections, it was the Congress, which had clinched this seat. Congress candidate Abdul Jalil Mastan emerged winner after securing 100135 votes. He had defeated Bharatiya Janata Party nominee Saba Zafar, who polled 48138 votes. Anima Das of the Shiv Sena had stood third after securing 4393 votes.
The Bihar Assembly polls were held in two-phases on November 6 and 11, while the counting of votes is scheduled to take place on November 14, 2025. Who will be the winner from the Amour seat; will AIMIM be able to retain the seat, we will get the answer on November 14, 2025.
