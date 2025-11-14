Bihar Assembly Election | Maithili Thakur Leads From Alinagar Seat
Maithili Thakur is one of the most talked-about candidates in the 2025 Bihar assembly election.
Alinagar: Popular singer turned politician Maithili Thakur is leading from the Alinagar constituency in the Darbhanga district of Bihar.
Maithili, who is contesting on a Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket, is pitted against Binod Mishra of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). According to the Election Commission of India data, Maithili is ahead by over 4000 votes after the third round of counting.
After round 3, Maithili has polled 11082 votes, while Binod Mishra has polled 6969 votes. The Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) candidate Biplaw Kumar Choudhary is in third place, having managed to poll only 358 votes after the third round.
Maithili Thakur, who turned 25 just a few months ago, is one of the most talked-about candidates in the Bihar assembly election. Bihar voted in two phases on November 6, 2025 and November 11, 2025. The singer, who is a household name in Bihar, joined the BJP only as late as October 14, 2025.
On October 5, just a day before the elections were announced, her photo with BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde and Union minister Nityanand Rai, a former Bihar president of the party, went viral on social media.
The assembly segment came into being only after the 2008 delimitation, and in the first two assembly polls that it faced, in 2010 and 2015, the winner was veteran RJD leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui.
