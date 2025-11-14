ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Assembly Election | Maithili Thakur Leads From Alinagar Seat

Alinagar: Popular singer turned politician Maithili Thakur is leading from the Alinagar constituency in the Darbhanga district of Bihar.

Maithili, who is contesting on a Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket, is pitted against Binod Mishra of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). According to the Election Commission of India data, Maithili is ahead by over 4000 votes after the third round of counting.

After round 3, Maithili has polled 11082 votes, while Binod Mishra has polled 6969 votes. The Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) candidate Biplaw Kumar Choudhary is in third place, having managed to poll only 358 votes after the third round.