ETV Bharat / bharat

Who Will Take The Bisfi Seat?

Bisfi: The Assembly seat in Madhubani district of Bihar has a contest between Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) loudmouth incumbent Member of Legislative Assembly Haribhushan Thakur Bachaul and Rashtriya Janata Dal’s (RJD) Asif Ahmad.

Haribhushan Thakur had emerged as the winner in the 2020 Bihar Assembly polls after he polled 86787 votes. He defeated RJD nominee Dr Faiyaz Ahmad, who secured 76505 votes, while None of the Above (NOTA) stood in the third place as it polled 2935 votes.

In the 2015 Assembly elections, the seat was won by the RJD, whose nominee Faiyaz Ahmad emerged as the winner. The RJD nominee polled 70975 votes. He defeated Rashtriya Lok Samata Party’s Manoj Kumar Yadav, who bagged 35650 votes.