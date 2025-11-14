Who Will Take The Bisfi Seat?
Bihar voted in two phases. The contest in the Bisfi seat is between Haribhushan Thakur Bachaul and Asif Ahmad
Published : November 14, 2025 at 6:45 AM IST
Bisfi: The Assembly seat in Madhubani district of Bihar has a contest between Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) loudmouth incumbent Member of Legislative Assembly Haribhushan Thakur Bachaul and Rashtriya Janata Dal’s (RJD) Asif Ahmad.
Haribhushan Thakur had emerged as the winner in the 2020 Bihar Assembly polls after he polled 86787 votes. He defeated RJD nominee Dr Faiyaz Ahmad, who secured 76505 votes, while None of the Above (NOTA) stood in the third place as it polled 2935 votes.
In the 2015 Assembly elections, the seat was won by the RJD, whose nominee Faiyaz Ahmad emerged as the winner. The RJD nominee polled 70975 votes. He defeated Rashtriya Lok Samata Party’s Manoj Kumar Yadav, who bagged 35650 votes.
In the 2010 Assembly elections also RJD candidate Faiyaz Ahmad had won after bagging 47169 votes. He had defeated Janata Dal (United) nominee Hari Bhushan Thakur, who polled 37668 votes, while Congress candidate Mohammed Ahmar Hasan stood third after securing 8064 votes.
The fate of the candidates has been sealed by the voters of the Bisfi Assembly constituency, and who will be the new MLA, the answer will be revealed on November 14, 2025, when the counting of votes will be held for the Bihar Assembly elections, 2025.
