Bihar Assembly Election Phase 2: INDIA Bloc Hopes To Counter BJP's 'B Team' AIMIM In Bihar’s Seemanchal

New Delhi: The Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance(INDIA) opposition bloc is hopeful of countering the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen(AIMIM) in the Muslim dominated Seemanchal areas of Bihar that will undergo polling in the second phase of assembly polls on Tuesday November 11.

As many as 121 of total 243 assembly seats in Bihar had voted on Nov 6 while the remaining 122 seats will go to polls on Tuesday.

The Seemanchal areas like Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnea and Araria have traditionally been the bastions of Muslim candidates. Muslims constitute around 18 percent voters in Bihar and are considered influential due to their concentration on several seats. The border areas had been supporting the alliance of Congress-RJD-Left parties in the past but in 2020 Hyderabad-based AIMIM won five assembly seats Kochadhaman, Amour, Bahadurganj, Baisi, and Jokihat in the region and dented the opposition alliance there.

The AIMIM had fielded 20 candidates in 2020 and 14 out of them were in the Muslim-dominated Seemanchal region. In all, AIMIM got 5 seats accounting for 1.24 percent or 5,23,279 votes. But, four of its MLAs joined the RJD.

Before the 2025 assembly polls, AIMIM had approached the INDIA bloc to include it in the opposition grouping but did not succeed in motivating it. The INDIA bloc accused the AIMIM of working as the 'B team of the BJP' and joined the contest only to polarize the electorate which indirectly helps the saffron party.

This election, AIMIM is contesting 24 seats and its chief Asaduddin Owaisi has campaigned aggressively for his party candidates and majorly targeted the Congress and the RJD.

To counter AIMIM, the Congress deployed its battery of senior Muslim leaders including Salman Khurshid, Lok Sabha MPs Tariq Anwar and Mohammed Jawed and minority department head Imran Pratapgarhi to consolidate the party’s traditional vote banks in the Seemanchal area. Pratapgarhi held around 50 rallies during the entire campaign and spent significant time in the Seemanchal area.

INDIA bloc ally SP chief Akhilesh Yadav addressed around 25 public meetings across the state and sent MP Iqra Hasan to seek votes for the opposition alliance in the border areas. Leader of opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi campaigned in AIMIM held Amour seat on Nov 9, the last day of the campaigning for Nov 11 elections to boost the prospects of the INDIA bloc.