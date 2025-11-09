Bihar Set For Second And Final Phase Of Assembly Polls As Campaign Ends
Altogether 122 constituencies spread across 20 districts bordering Nepal, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand will go to the polls in this phase.
By Dev Raj
Published : November 9, 2025 at 5:59 PM IST
Patna: The din of the election campaign stopped as the ‘silence period’ before the second and final phase of the Bihar Assembly Election scheduled on November 11 (Tuesday) came into effect on Sunday evening.
Altogether 122 constituencies spread across 20 districts bordering Nepal, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand will go to the polls in this phase. Of these, 101 are general seats. Nineteen are reserved for the scheduled castes (SC), and two for the scheduled tribes (ST). The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has already sealed the border with Nepal till November 11.
Voting will take place on 45,399 polling booths. Of these, 5326 are in urban areas, while 40,073 are in rural areas. 595 booths would be managed by women personnel. Ninety-one would be managed by differently abled personnel. Webcasts of polling would be done from all booths.
The Chainpur (Kaimur), Sasaram (Rohtas), and Gaya Town (Gaya) seats have a maximum of 22 contestants each, while Lauriya and Chanpatia (West Champaran), Raxaul and Sugauli (East Champaran), Triveniganj (Supaul), and Banmankhi (Purnea) have the minimum number of candidates at five each.
A total of 1302 candidates – including 1165 men, 136 women, and one from the third gender – will vie for the votes of over 3.7 crore eligible electors. There are 6255 voters above the age of 100 years in this phase.
Area-wise the smallest constituency in this phase is Bhagalpur at around 24 square km, while the largest is Chainpur (Rohtas) spread across 1814 square km. Considering the size of the electorate, Makhdumpur (Jehanabad) is the smallest with 2.48 lakh voters, while Hisua (Nawada) is the largest with 3.68 lakh electors.
While normal polling time is from 7 am to 6 pm, it will end one hour earlier at Chainpur, Rajauli, Govindpur, Sikandra, Jamui, Jhajha, and Chakai, as well as on several booths located in different constituencies located in Aurangabad, Gaya, and Kaimur districts due to law and order situation. These areas were the hotbed of Naxal violence.
The Election Commission (EC) has set up a control room in Patna with telephone number 0612-2824001, fax number 0612-2215611, and email addresses: ceo_bihar@eci.gov.in and ceobihar@gmail.com at which people could complain about any poll-related issue or malpractice.
Age and gender profile of the electors
Among the voters, 1.95 crore are men, 1.75 crore are women, and 943 are from the third gender. The youths in the age group of 18 to 40 years will get an opportunity to play a big role in this phase, as they are 1.98 crore in number and constitute around 53.5 per cent of the electorate.
A majority of them are literate, educated, and comprise the working class – employed in the public, private, and organised sectors. They also include the migrant workers who have returned home during the Diwali and Chhath festivals and stayed back to be with their families and vote.
They are expected to vote along developmental and nationalistic issues – something which the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) are rooting for in their campaigns. The rest of the voters are over 40 years of age.
Several ministers are in the fray
At least 11 ministers of the Nitish cabinet will face the voters in the second phase. His close aide and energy minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav is seeking re-election for the ninth consecutive term from the Supaul seat. BJP minister Prem Kumar is also seeking his ninth consecutive term from the Gaya Town constituency.
The other ministers include Renu Devi (Bettiah), Leshi Singh (Dhamdaha), Niraj Kumar Singh ‘Babloo’ (Chhatapur), Nitish Mishra (Jhanjharpur), Jayant Raj (Amarpur), Sumit Kumar Singh (Chakai), Mohammad Zama Khan (Chainpur), Krishnandan Paswan (Harsiddhi), and Sheila Mandal (Phulparas).
The other important leaders who are contesting in the second phase include Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM Bihar unit president, Akhtarul Iman from Amour Assembly constituency. Union minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) or HAM(S) founder Jitan Ram Manjhi’s daughter-in-law Deepa Manjhi is contesting from the Imamganj constituency, while her mother Jyoti Devi is seeking re-election from the Barachatti seat.
Rashtriya Lok Morcha founder, Rajya Sabha member, and former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha’s wife Snehlata Kushwaha is trying her luck from the Sasaram seat. Muscleman Hulas Pandey is contesting from the Brahampur constituency in Buxar district.
Rallies by top leaders
This election (both phases) was marked by the continuous whirring of helicopter blades and purring of engines of the special utility vehicles used by politicians from all parties – big and small – to reach the scheduled venues of their election rallies.
Tejashwi topped the list by addressing 200 rallies across the state. These included 181 rallies at which he arrived in a helicopter, while the rest included the ones for which he travelled in vehicles due to adverse weather induced by Cyclone Montha.
“Our leader scored a double century of rallies since he was declared the chief ministerial candidate of the Mahagathbandhan (also known as INDIA). He started holding rallies from October 24, holding 15 to 18 daily, barring the Chhath festival and bad weather days. He tried to fulfil the demands of people for rallies in their areas. Today is his birthday, but he is holding 16 public meetings,” RJD Bihar unit general secretary and spokesperson Chitranjan Gagan told ETV Bharat.
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi held 16 rallies, Priyanka Gandhi addressed 13 rallies, while Mallikarjun Kharge conducted four. In the NDA, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid special attention to the state by holding 16 election rallies and a road show. Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed 36 rallies and conducted a road show as well. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held 21 rallies, while BJP president JP Nadda addressed 15 rallies
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar conducted 71 election rallies, putting to rest various speculations about his health issues. Amid these, all eyes would be on the polling percentage and whether the second phase of voting could break the first phase’s record of 65.08 per cent.