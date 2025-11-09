ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Set For Second And Final Phase Of Assembly Polls As Campaign Ends

A view of the rangoli, made for the Bihar Legislative Assembly General Election 2025 under the auspices of the SVEEP Cell as part of the voter awareness campaign, in Gaya on Sunday ( ANI )

Patna: The din of the election campaign stopped as the ‘silence period’ before the second and final phase of the Bihar Assembly Election scheduled on November 11 (Tuesday) came into effect on Sunday evening.

Altogether 122 constituencies spread across 20 districts bordering Nepal, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand will go to the polls in this phase. Of these, 101 are general seats. Nineteen are reserved for the scheduled castes (SC), and two for the scheduled tribes (ST). The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has already sealed the border with Nepal till November 11.

Voting will take place on 45,399 polling booths. Of these, 5326 are in urban areas, while 40,073 are in rural areas. 595 booths would be managed by women personnel. Ninety-one would be managed by differently abled personnel. Webcasts of polling would be done from all booths.

The Chainpur (Kaimur), Sasaram (Rohtas), and Gaya Town (Gaya) seats have a maximum of 22 contestants each, while Lauriya and Chanpatia (West Champaran), Raxaul and Sugauli (East Champaran), Triveniganj (Supaul), and Banmankhi (Purnea) have the minimum number of candidates at five each.

A total of 1302 candidates – including 1165 men, 136 women, and one from the third gender – will vie for the votes of over 3.7 crore eligible electors. There are 6255 voters above the age of 100 years in this phase.

Area-wise the smallest constituency in this phase is Bhagalpur at around 24 square km, while the largest is Chainpur (Rohtas) spread across 1814 square km. Considering the size of the electorate, Makhdumpur (Jehanabad) is the smallest with 2.48 lakh voters, while Hisua (Nawada) is the largest with 3.68 lakh electors.

While normal polling time is from 7 am to 6 pm, it will end one hour earlier at Chainpur, Rajauli, Govindpur, Sikandra, Jamui, Jhajha, and Chakai, as well as on several booths located in different constituencies located in Aurangabad, Gaya, and Kaimur districts due to law and order situation. These areas were the hotbed of Naxal violence.

The Election Commission (EC) has set up a control room in Patna with telephone number 0612-2824001, fax number 0612-2215611, and email addresses: ceo_bihar@eci.gov.in and ceobihar@gmail.com at which people could complain about any poll-related issue or malpractice.

Age and gender profile of the electors

Among the voters, 1.95 crore are men, 1.75 crore are women, and 943 are from the third gender. The youths in the age group of 18 to 40 years will get an opportunity to play a big role in this phase, as they are 1.98 crore in number and constitute around 53.5 per cent of the electorate.

A majority of them are literate, educated, and comprise the working class – employed in the public, private, and organised sectors. They also include the migrant workers who have returned home during the Diwali and Chhath festivals and stayed back to be with their families and vote.

They are expected to vote along developmental and nationalistic issues – something which the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) are rooting for in their campaigns. The rest of the voters are over 40 years of age.