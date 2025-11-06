Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Revisiting Closely Fought Contests Of 2020 Polls
In the 2020 assembly elections, there were 35 seats where the victory margin was less than 5,000 votes.
Published : November 6, 2025 at 7:40 AM IST
Patna: As polling is underway for the high-stakes first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections covering 121 seats across 18 districts, let us look at the constituencies where the victory margin was narrow in the 2020 elections.
In the previous assembly elections, there were 35 seats where the victory margin was less than 5,000 votes. Among them, in 11 seats, results were decided by margins ranging from 12 to 951 votes. In the Hilsa seat in Nalanda, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's home district, the JDU candidate won by a margin of just 12 votes.
In the 2020 assembly elections, 11 assembly seats in Nalanda, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, Begusarai, Khagaria, Sheikhpura, Kaimur, Rohtas, and Jamui districts witnessed victory margins of less than 1,000 votes. These seats are also under scrutiny this time. JDU won the most assembly seats by a very narrow margin in four seats. These include Hilsa, Barbigha, Parbatta, and Bhore. The BJP won Bachhwara and Bakhri by a margin of less than 1,000 votes. The RJD and LJP each won one seat.
In Hilsa (Nalanda), JDU candidate Krishnamurari Sharan defeated RJD's Atri Muni, also known as Shakti Yadav, by just 12 votes. Being Nitish Kumar's home district, the RJD levelled serious allegations against the Chief Minister. The same JDU and RJD candidates face each other again, putting Nitish Kumar's reputation on the line.
In the Barbigha seat, JDU candidate Sudarshan Kumar defeated Congress candidate Gajanand Sahni by a margin of just 113 votes. Although Sudarshan Kumar has been replaced with Dr Pushpanjay this time, the seat is still expected to be a close contest. Sudarshan has been expelled from the party and is contesting as an independent candidate.
Sudhakar Singh, the Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate from the Ramgarh assembly seat in Kaimur district, defeated BSP's Ambika Singh by a margin of 189 votes. The BJP won the by-election held after Sudhakar became a Lok Sabha MP. Sudhakar Singh is the son of former RJD state president Jagdanand Singh. Despite losing the by-election, Jagdanand's younger son, Ajit, has been fielded by the RJD again. However, elections for this assembly seat will be held in the second phase.
Rajkumar Singh, contesting on the LJP ticket, won the Matihani seat by a margin of 333 votes. Of the 135 seats Chirag Paswan’s party contested, this was the only seat they won. Rajkumar defeated JDU's Narendra Kumar Singh, alias Bogo Singh, who is the RJD candidate this time. Raj Kumar Singh has been fielded by the JDU, making the contest here even more interesting.
JDU's Sunil Kumar defeated CPI(ML)'s Jitendra Paswan by just 462 votes in the Bhore seat. Sunil Kumar is currently the Education Minister. This assembly seat is also in the news because he faces CPI(ML) candidate Dhananjay Kumar and Jan Suraj Party's Preeti Kinnar.
In the Dehri seat, RJD's Fate Bahadur Singh defeated BJP's Satyanarayan Singh by 464 votes. The RJD has denied Fate Bahadur Singh a ticket this time. It remains to be seen how much benefit RJD's experiment yields. Elections for this seat are scheduled for the second phase.
In the Bachhwara seat, BJP's Surendra Mehta defeated CPI's Awadhesh Kumar Rai by a margin of just 484 votes. Mehta was appointed Sports Minister in the Nitish Kumar government and is contesting this election again. This seat is in the news due to the friendly fight within the INDIA alliance with Congress and the Left parties fielding candidates.
Independent Sumit Kumar Singh defeated RJD's Savitri Devi by a margin of 581 votes in the Chakia assembly seat. Sanjay Prasad contested on behalf of the JDU. Sumit Kumar later supported the Nitish Kumar government, and Nitish Kumar also made him a minister. This time, Sumit Kumar Singh is contesting from Chakia on a JDU ticket. Sanjay Prasad, the former JDU candidate, is contesting as an independent.
In the 2020 assembly elections, RJD candidate Anil Kumar Sahni won the Kudhni assembly seat in Muzaffarpur, defeating BJP’s Kedar Prasad Gupta by just 712 votes. However, Anil Sahni later lost his seat. Kedar Prasad Gupta won the by-election. Kedar Gupta is contesting again this time.
In the Bakhri seat, CPI's Suryakant Paswan defeated BJP's Ramshankar Paswan by a margin of 777 votes. Suryakant Paswan received 72,172 votes, while Ramshankar Paswan received 71,400 votes. A stronghold of the left parties, the contest in Bakhri is crucial this time also.
In the Parbatta assembly seat, JDU's Dr Sanjeev Kumar defeated RJD's Digambar Prasad Tiwari by 951 votes. Sanjeev is contesting on an RJD ticket this time. This time, the LJP (Ram Vilas) candidate is contesting from the NDA.
