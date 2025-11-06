ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Revisiting Closely Fought Contests Of 2020 Polls

Patna: As polling is underway for the high-stakes first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections covering 121 seats across 18 districts, let us look at the constituencies where the victory margin was narrow in the 2020 elections.

In the previous assembly elections, there were 35 seats where the victory margin was less than 5,000 votes. Among them, in 11 seats, results were decided by margins ranging from 12 to 951 votes. In the Hilsa seat in Nalanda, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's home district, the JDU candidate won by a margin of just 12 votes.

In the 2020 assembly elections, 11 assembly seats in Nalanda, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, Begusarai, Khagaria, Sheikhpura, Kaimur, Rohtas, and Jamui districts witnessed victory margins of less than 1,000 votes. These seats are also under scrutiny this time. JDU won the most assembly seats by a very narrow margin in four seats. These include Hilsa, Barbigha, Parbatta, and Bhore. The BJP won Bachhwara and Bakhri by a margin of less than 1,000 votes. The RJD and LJP each won one seat.

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Revisiting Closely Fought Contests Of 2020 Polls (ETV Bharat)

In Hilsa (Nalanda), JDU candidate Krishnamurari Sharan defeated RJD's Atri Muni, also known as Shakti Yadav, by just 12 votes. Being Nitish Kumar's home district, the RJD levelled serious allegations against the Chief Minister. The same JDU and RJD candidates face each other again, putting Nitish Kumar's reputation on the line.

In the Barbigha seat, JDU candidate Sudarshan Kumar defeated Congress candidate Gajanand Sahni by a margin of just 113 votes. Although Sudarshan Kumar has been replaced with Dr Pushpanjay this time, the seat is still expected to be a close contest. Sudarshan has been expelled from the party and is contesting as an independent candidate.

Sudhakar Singh, the Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate from the Ramgarh assembly seat in Kaimur district, defeated BSP's Ambika Singh by a margin of 189 votes. The BJP won the by-election held after Sudhakar became a Lok Sabha MP. Sudhakar Singh is the son of former RJD state president Jagdanand Singh. Despite losing the by-election, Jagdanand's younger son, Ajit, has been fielded by the RJD again. However, elections for this assembly seat will be held in the second phase.