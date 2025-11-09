ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Phase 2 Facts At A Glance: Campaigning Ends, 122 Seats, 1,300+ Candidates And 3.7 Crore Voters To Decide On November 11

Patna: As the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 enters its final leg, campaigning for the second phase concluded at 6 pm on Sunday. As the state enters the 48-hour silence period, all eyes are now on November 11, when voting will take place across 122 constituencies spread over 20 districts. The results will be declared on November 14, marking the end of one of the most keenly watched state elections in recent years.

The second phase will decide the fate of 1302 candidates after an intense campaign. The polling will be conducted across thousands of booths in the 20 districts, including Gaya, Bhagalpur, Madhubani, Katihar, Purnia, and West Champaran. Of the 122 assembly constituencies, 101 are General, 19 are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC) and 2 for Scheduled Tribes (ST).

Candidates In The Fray

Out of the total 1,761 nominations received, 1,372 were found valid, and 70 candidates withdrew their papers, leaving 1,302 candidates contesting in this phase. The gender composition shows 1,165 male candidates, 136 women, and one third-gender candidate.

Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Phase 2 Facts At A Glance (ETV Bharat)

Interestingly, 462 candidates are contesting as Independents, while 109 political parties are participating in this round. The average number of contestants per constituency is 11. The maximum number of candidates (22 each) is from Chainpur, Gayan Town, and Sasaram constituencies, while the minimum ( five each) are from Banmankhi (SC), Chanpatia, Lauriya, Raxaul, Sugauli, and Triveniganj (SC) seats.

Party Wise Contest

The contest is expected to be multi-cornered, with all major parties fielding candidates in significant numbers.

BJP: 53 candidates JD(U): 44 candidates RJD: 71 candidates Congress (INC): 37 candidates Jan Suraaj Party (JSP): 120 candidates Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP): 7 candidates CPI (ML-L): 6 candidates LJP (Ram Vilas): 15 candidates Independents: 462 candidates Others: 487 candidates

Women Candidates

Women continue to make their presence felt in Bihar's electoral landscape. Out of the total 1,302 candidates, 136 are women, which is about 10 per cent of the total. Among political parties, the RJD has 13 women, JD(U) has nine, BJP has 10, INC has two, and JSP has 12.

Age And Education Profiles of Candidates

The candidates represent a wide age range from 25 to 88 years.

The oldest candidate is 88-year-old RJD leader Bhagwan Mareya from Dhamdaha.

The youngest candidates are 25 years old, representing various parties, including Independents, JJP, AAP, BSP, RLJP, INC, and KSD.