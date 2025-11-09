ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Phase 2 Facts At A Glance: Campaigning Ends, 122 Seats, 1,300+ Candidates And 3.7 Crore Voters To Decide On November 11

Campaigning for Bihar's second phase concludes today with top leaders holding rallies across key districts. Voting for 122 seats is scheduled on November 11.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 9, 2025 at 6:41 PM IST

Patna: As the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 enters its final leg, campaigning for the second phase concluded at 6 pm on Sunday. As the state enters the 48-hour silence period, all eyes are now on November 11, when voting will take place across 122 constituencies spread over 20 districts. The results will be declared on November 14, marking the end of one of the most keenly watched state elections in recent years.

The second phase will decide the fate of 1302 candidates after an intense campaign. The polling will be conducted across thousands of booths in the 20 districts, including Gaya, Bhagalpur, Madhubani, Katihar, Purnia, and West Champaran. Of the 122 assembly constituencies, 101 are General, 19 are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC) and 2 for Scheduled Tribes (ST).

Candidates In The Fray

Out of the total 1,761 nominations received, 1,372 were found valid, and 70 candidates withdrew their papers, leaving 1,302 candidates contesting in this phase. The gender composition shows 1,165 male candidates, 136 women, and one third-gender candidate.

Interestingly, 462 candidates are contesting as Independents, while 109 political parties are participating in this round. The average number of contestants per constituency is 11. The maximum number of candidates (22 each) is from Chainpur, Gayan Town, and Sasaram constituencies, while the minimum ( five each) are from Banmankhi (SC), Chanpatia, Lauriya, Raxaul, Sugauli, and Triveniganj (SC) seats.

Party Wise Contest

The contest is expected to be multi-cornered, with all major parties fielding candidates in significant numbers.

BJP: 53 candidates

JD(U): 44 candidates

RJD: 71 candidates

Congress (INC): 37 candidates

Jan Suraaj Party (JSP): 120 candidates

Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP): 7 candidates

CPI (ML-L): 6 candidates

LJP (Ram Vilas): 15 candidates

Independents: 462 candidates

Others: 487 candidates

Women Candidates

Women continue to make their presence felt in Bihar's electoral landscape. Out of the total 1,302 candidates, 136 are women, which is about 10 per cent of the total. Among political parties, the RJD has 13 women, JD(U) has nine, BJP has 10, INC has two, and JSP has 12.

Age And Education Profiles of Candidates

The candidates represent a wide age range from 25 to 88 years.

The oldest candidate is 88-year-old RJD leader Bhagwan Mareya from Dhamdaha.

The youngest candidates are 25 years old, representing various parties, including Independents, JJP, AAP, BSP, RLJP, INC, and KSD.

A majority of candidates fall between the 31-60 years age bracket, showing a mix of youth and experience in the electoral race.

Education GroupNumber of Candidates Analyzed
Illiterate9
Literate117
10th Pass154
12th Pass291
Graduate297
Post Graduate180
Doctorate37

Religious Representation

Bihar's second phase has 201 Muslim candidates, including 12 Muslim women (5.97 per cent). Among parties, AIMIM has fielded 18 Muslim candidates, JSP 20, RJD 12, and INC 9. The highest concentration of Muslim candidates is seen in Katihar (32), Kishanganj (25), Araria (23), and Purnia (23) districts.

Candidates with Criminal Background

The Bihar polls continue to reflect the state's struggle with criminalisation in politics. Out of 1,297 candidates analysed, 415 32 per cent) have declared criminal cases against themselves, while 341 (26 per cent) face serious criminal charges.

There are 19 candidates with cases related to murder (IPC Section 302/303) and 52 candidates facing charges related to crimes against women, including three accused in rape cases (IPC Section 376).

Alarmingly, 73 out of 122 constituencies (60 per cent) are classified as Red Alert constituencies, where three or more candidates have declared criminal cases.

Wealth of Candidates

The elections also highlight a widening wealth gap among candidates. A total of 562 candidates (43 per cent) are crorepatis.

The richest candidate in this phase is Ran Kaushal Pratap Singh (VIP) from Lauriya, who has declared assets worth Rs 356 crore. He is followed by Bitish Kumar (RLJP) from Gurua, with Rs 250 crore, and Manorama Devi (JD-U) from Belaganj, who owns assets worth over Rs 75 crore.

Other prominent crorepatis include Deepak Yadav (RJD) from Narkatiaganj with Rs 70 crore, and Niraj Singh (JSP) from Sheohar.

At the other end, Sunil Kumar Choudhary (BSP) of Pirpainti says he owns nothing at all, while Suresh Rajvanshi (MSP) from Wazirganj lists an annual income of barely Rs 1,100.

Regional Distribution

In terms of division-wise contesting candidates, the Magadh Division leads with 315 contestants, followed by Tirhut (263), Purnia (252), and Patna Division (143). The lowest number of candidates is from the Munger division (41).

Final Phase Showdown

With campaigning now over, Bihar awaits a decisive polling day on November 11, when voters across 20 districts and 122 seats will seal the fate of over 1,300 candidates.

Star campaigners, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, and LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan addressed rallies across the state in recent days.

The Election Commission of India has urged voters to turn out in large numbers while reminding political parties of the strict enforcement og the Model Code of Conduct during the silence period.

