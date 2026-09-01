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Bihar Asks People Not To Eat Fish Coming From Nepal After Catastrophic Floods; Alerts On Possibilities Of Falling Ill

Big-size fish that have arrived in the Gandak river in Bihar after the devastating Nepal floods ( ETV Bharat )

By Dev Raj 3 Min Read

Patna: Bihar has sounded an alert over the consumption of fish arriving in the Gandak river with floodwaters from Nepal after several people fell ill from eating them. Tonnes of huge fish, rarely seen otherwise, have been flowing into the Gandak over the past few days since the catastrophic floods in Nepal. People in West Champaran, East Champaran, Gopalganj, Siwan, and Saran districts are rushing to catch and consume them. "We have issued an advisory in public interest, against the consumption of unknown or abnormal kind of fish that have come with the floodwaters from Nepal into the Gandak river. We did so as some people fell ill after consuming them," Bihar fisheries director Tushar Singla told ETV Bharat. Big-size fish that have arrived in the Gandak river in Bihar after the devastating Nepal floods (ETV Bharat) The advisory has asked the people to be cautious about eating fish they do not recognise or that look abnormal. "Fish from a large number of ponds, rivers, lakes and reservoirs come out doing floods and spread far with floodwaters. They become polluted with bacteria, virus, fungi and other things after remaining in contact with dirty water, dead animals, human corpses. Their consumption is harmful for health," the advisory issued by the Bihar dairy, fisheries and animal resources department said. Big-size fish that have arrived in the Gandak river in Bihar after the devastating Nepal floods (ETV Bharat) It also advised the people to desist from eating fish caught from floodwaters till the situation normalises and the disease and pollution spreading factors subside.