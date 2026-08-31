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Bihar And Jharkhand Sign Agreement For Sone Water-Sharing In Presence Of Home Minister Shah

Union Minister Amit Shah witnesses the exchange of MoUs between Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren related to the water-sharing of the Son River, in New Delhi on Monday. Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary also present. ( ANI Video Grab )

New Delhi: Bihar and Jharkhand signed a water-sharing agreement for the Sone river in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, "permanently resolving" the nearly 25-year-old water dispute between the two states, officials said.

Chief Minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren, Chief Minister of Bihar Samrat Choudhary, Union Minister for Jal Shakti CR Patil, the deputy chief minister of Bihar, the Union home secretary, and senior officials from the Union government and both states were present on this occasion.

Home Minister Shah said the agreement reached on Monday to resolve the nearly 25-year-old water dispute between Bihar and Jharkhand exemplifies that any problem can be solved through dialogue conducted with the spirit of cooperative federalism.

Shah said that issues concerning vast geographical areas, farmers, rural regions, and drinking water supplies in both states have been "permanently resolved" with the agreement.

In 1973, an agreement took place among Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and undivided Bihar on the water sharing of the Sone river and the cost of the Bansagar dam in Madhya Pradesh. A dispute started in 2000 when Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar as a new state, officials said.

Jharkhand demanded a bigger share of water in the Bansagar project as a large chunk of the catchment area came under it, while Bihar cited the 1973 agreement to claim water from the project.

Noting that this marks the fourth water agreement between various states this year, Shah said that it will provide irrigation water to lakhs of farmers in large rural areas of Bihar and Jharkhand, along with drinking water for the people.

Terming the agreement an "excellent" example of the 'Team Bharat' and cooperative federalism championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah said states possess their own distinct identities if they move forward as 'Team Bharat' within the national context, and there is no problem which cannot be resolved.