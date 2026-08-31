Bihar And Jharkhand Sign Agreement For Sone Water-Sharing In Presence Of Home Minister Shah
Amit Shah said the agreement resolves issues concerning vast geographical areas, farmers, rural regions, and drinking water supplies in both states
Published : August 31, 2026 at 8:11 PM IST
New Delhi: Bihar and Jharkhand signed a water-sharing agreement for the Sone river in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, "permanently resolving" the nearly 25-year-old water dispute between the two states, officials said.
Chief Minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren, Chief Minister of Bihar Samrat Choudhary, Union Minister for Jal Shakti CR Patil, the deputy chief minister of Bihar, the Union home secretary, and senior officials from the Union government and both states were present on this occasion.
Home Minister Shah said the agreement reached on Monday to resolve the nearly 25-year-old water dispute between Bihar and Jharkhand exemplifies that any problem can be solved through dialogue conducted with the spirit of cooperative federalism.
Shah said that issues concerning vast geographical areas, farmers, rural regions, and drinking water supplies in both states have been "permanently resolved" with the agreement.
In 1973, an agreement took place among Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and undivided Bihar on the water sharing of the Sone river and the cost of the Bansagar dam in Madhya Pradesh. A dispute started in 2000 when Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar as a new state, officials said.
Jharkhand demanded a bigger share of water in the Bansagar project as a large chunk of the catchment area came under it, while Bihar cited the 1973 agreement to claim water from the project.
Noting that this marks the fourth water agreement between various states this year, Shah said that it will provide irrigation water to lakhs of farmers in large rural areas of Bihar and Jharkhand, along with drinking water for the people.
Terming the agreement an "excellent" example of the 'Team Bharat' and cooperative federalism championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah said states possess their own distinct identities if they move forward as 'Team Bharat' within the national context, and there is no problem which cannot be resolved.
The home minister said the agreement would ensure the availability of adequate water for drinking and irrigation to a large population across the districts of Bhojpur, Buxar, Rohtas, Kaimur, Aurangabad, Arwal, Gaya, and Patna in Bihar.
"Moreover, water would become available for irrigation and drinking purposes in the Palamu, Garhwa, and other regions of Jharkhand," he said.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary expressed their gratitude to Prime Minister Modi and Shah for resolving the issue, a government statement said.
"On the initiative of Home Minister Amit Shah, long-pending water disputes between various states that had been unresolved for several decades are being resolved through the Inter-State Council; so far this year, four historic agreements have been reached," it said.
A historic agreement regarding the settlement of outstanding payments was signed among the 'Narmada Award' beneficiary states -- Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh -- in the presence of the Union Home Minister on July 7, providing resolution to long-standing disputes among these states concerning cost-sharing for the construction of the Sardar Sarovar Project, with the outstanding dues being resolved through a one-time settlement.
On June 29, Rajasthan and Haryana signed an agreement regarding the construction and implementation of the Yamuna Water Project, enabling Rajasthan to effectively utilise the water allocated to it under the 1994 agreement regarding the sharing of usable surface water in the Upper Yamuna Basin.
A consensus was also reached among the states concerned regarding the long-pending ‘Kishau Multipurpose Dam Project’ during a meeting chaired by Shah on June 16. Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan agreed to a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the implementation of the ‘Kishau Multipurpose Project.’
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