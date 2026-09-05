ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar: 253 New Officers Inducted Into Army After Passing-out Parade In Gaya

Gaya: The nation gained 253 military officers following the passing-out parade held at the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Gaya, Bihar, on Saturday.

These new officers, comprising 218 men and 35 women, joined the Indian Army after completing the Short Service Commission (Technical) course, marking the academy's second passing-out parade for this specific course.

The Reviewing Officer for the 29th passing-out parade was Le Van Huong, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army.

On Friday, the eve of the 29th passing-out parade, the parents of the budding military officers were honoured with the 'Gaurav Padak' at OTA Gaya. This medal was awarded to the parents and family members of the officer cadets in recognition of their sacrifices, support, and contribution to nation-building.

The primary objective of the 'Gaurav Padak' ceremony was to acknowledge the contributions of parents and families who inspired their children to serve as officers in the Indian Army.