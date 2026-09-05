Bihar: 253 New Officers Inducted Into Army After Passing-out Parade In Gaya
On the eve of the 29th passing-out parade, the parents of the budding military officers were honoured with the 'Gaurav Padak' at OTA Gaya.
Published : September 5, 2026 at 3:48 PM IST
Gaya: The nation gained 253 military officers following the passing-out parade held at the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Gaya, Bihar, on Saturday.
These new officers, comprising 218 men and 35 women, joined the Indian Army after completing the Short Service Commission (Technical) course, marking the academy's second passing-out parade for this specific course.
The Reviewing Officer for the 29th passing-out parade was Le Van Huong, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army.
On Friday, the eve of the 29th passing-out parade, the parents of the budding military officers were honoured with the 'Gaurav Padak' at OTA Gaya. This medal was awarded to the parents and family members of the officer cadets in recognition of their sacrifices, support, and contribution to nation-building.
The primary objective of the 'Gaurav Padak' ceremony was to acknowledge the contributions of parents and families who inspired their children to serve as officers in the Indian Army.
The event highlighted the crucial role families play in shaping the personalities of military officers; it is the family that instills values like discipline, patriotism, courage, and selfless service in children.
During the ceremony, the symphony band delivered magnificent performances featuring patriotic tunes and military marches. These performances filled the atmosphere with enthusiasm and a sense of pride. The superb blend of brass, woodwind, and percussion instruments captivated everyone present.
Additionally, the Officer Cadets put on a demonstration of Mallakhamb, Kalaripayattu, and Gatka. They showcased remarkable displays of strength, balance, agility, courage, and combat skills. The audience was captivated by their astonishing performance. A grand dinner was also organised for the families following the event.
Lieutenant General Le Van Huong was accompanied by several senior military officials and dignitaries, including Lieutenant General Rajesh Pushkar (General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command) and Lieutenant General Sandeep Singh (Commandant, Officers Training Academy, Gaya).