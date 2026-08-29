ETV Bharat / bharat

Biggest MDMA Bust in Kerala Police History: 12.8 Kg Drugs Worth Rs 10 Crore Seized

Malappuram: In one of the biggest drug seizures in the history of the Kerala Police, the Malappuram District Police Special Investigation Team has seized 12.794 kg of high-purity MDMA, estimated to be worth more than Rs 10 crore in the retail market.

Three members of a drug trafficking network with links across Kerala and other states were arrested by the police in Coimbatore. The arrested persons have been identified as Jabir Ali (32) of Mambravalappil, a native of Panthallur in Malappuram; Muhammad Salih (34) of Karimbayil, Meppadi in Wayanad; and Shaim Akbar (21) of Anakayam, Manjeri, Malappuram.

The arrests were made by a team led by Malappuram District Police Chief Chaithra Theresa John along with Manjeri Inspector TG Dileep and members of the District DANSAF squad. The operation was conducted as part of Operation Thoofan, the anti-drug drive of the Malappuram District Police.

Weeks ago, acting on a tip-off, the police had arrested six members of a drug trafficking gang from a private apartment in Manjeri town and seized around 100 grams of MDMA. Detailed interrogation of those arrested provided the Special Investigation Team with crucial leads about a larger drug trafficking network operating both within and outside Kerala.

Further investigation revealed that the gang was allegedly procuring and storing large quantities of MDMA at secret locations in New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, before supplying the drugs to southern states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

The gang allegedly used luxury vehicles fitted with secret compartments to conceal and transport the drugs. Police surveillance indicated that Coimbatore, Palani, Pollachi and Kodaikanal in Tamil Nadu were being used as transit points and for drug transactions.