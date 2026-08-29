Biggest MDMA Bust in Kerala Police History: 12.8 Kg Drugs Worth Rs 10 Crore Seized
Three members of a drug trafficking network with links across Kerala and other states were arrested by the Kerala Police in Coimbatore.
Published : August 29, 2026 at 10:05 PM IST
Malappuram: In one of the biggest drug seizures in the history of the Kerala Police, the Malappuram District Police Special Investigation Team has seized 12.794 kg of high-purity MDMA, estimated to be worth more than Rs 10 crore in the retail market.
Three members of a drug trafficking network with links across Kerala and other states were arrested by the police in Coimbatore. The arrested persons have been identified as Jabir Ali (32) of Mambravalappil, a native of Panthallur in Malappuram; Muhammad Salih (34) of Karimbayil, Meppadi in Wayanad; and Shaim Akbar (21) of Anakayam, Manjeri, Malappuram.
The arrests were made by a team led by Malappuram District Police Chief Chaithra Theresa John along with Manjeri Inspector TG Dileep and members of the District DANSAF squad. The operation was conducted as part of Operation Thoofan, the anti-drug drive of the Malappuram District Police.
Weeks ago, acting on a tip-off, the police had arrested six members of a drug trafficking gang from a private apartment in Manjeri town and seized around 100 grams of MDMA. Detailed interrogation of those arrested provided the Special Investigation Team with crucial leads about a larger drug trafficking network operating both within and outside Kerala.
Further investigation revealed that the gang was allegedly procuring and storing large quantities of MDMA at secret locations in New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, before supplying the drugs to southern states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.
The gang allegedly used luxury vehicles fitted with secret compartments to conceal and transport the drugs. Police surveillance indicated that Coimbatore, Palani, Pollachi and Kodaikanal in Tamil Nadu were being used as transit points and for drug transactions.
Following sustained surveillance and monitoring of intermediaries, the investigation team intercepted the suspects near Coimbatore town and arrested them. During questioning, police recovered 12.794 kg of MDMA concealed inside an Innova car.
The drugs had been packed into multiple packets weighing between 200 grams and 500 grams, reportedly intended for delivery at different locations from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod. The packets were concealed inside the door panels of the vehicle.
Police said the seized MDMA was intended for retail distribution among youngsters in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, with an estimated street value of over Rs 10 crore.
According to Chaithra Theresa John, the gang allegedly travelled by air to places such as Delhi and Mumbai and returned to Kerala in luxury vehicles purchased from other states, using the vehicles as a cover to transport the concealed drugs.
Police have obtained leads about other members of the network and are continuing the investigation to identify the source of the MDMA and other persons involved in the trafficking network, added John.
The Special Investigation Team included Malappuram DySP Subhash Babu, Perinthalmanna DySP Gopakumar, Narcotics Cell DySP N.O. Sibi, Manjeri Inspector T.G. Dileep, Manjeri Police ASI Mohammedali, SCPOs Thaufiq Mubarak and Pradeep Kumar, and District DANSAF squad members N.T. Krishnakumar, Dinesh Kizhakkekara, Prashanth Payyanad, Prabul K., Dinesh Iruppakkandan and Jaseer K.K.
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