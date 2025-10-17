Biggest Ever Surrender: 208 Maoists Lay Down Arms In Chhattisgarh, North Bastar Now Free Of Red Terror
In a defining moment in India's fight against Left Wing Extremism (LWE), 208 Naxalites returned to the mainstream after surrendering with weapons in Chhattisgarh.
Published : October 17, 2025 at 11:20 AM IST
Bastar: October 17th has turned out to be a historic day in Naxal-hit Bastar in Chhattisgarh, as 208 Naxalites laid down their arms in what is being said as the largest-ever surrender witnessed in the region.
A day after 170 Naxalites surrendered in the state, 208 more returned to the mainstream and surrendered their weapons before Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma during an event at the Police Lines in Jagdalpur.
Those who surrendered include Central Committee member Vasudev Rao alias Satish alias Rupesh alias Vikalp, Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee members Ranita and Santu. Along with them, more than 20 divisional committee members, over 30 area committee members, and other cadre Maoists also laid down arms. "With this, most of Abujhmad will be freed from Naxal influence, and the Red terror will come to an end in North Bastar. Now, only South Bastar remains," said MHA officials before the surrender.
बस्तर बदल रहा है... लाल आतंक से निकलकर, विश्वास और विकास की ओर बढ़ रहा है! ⬇️— BJP (@BJP4India) October 17, 2025
आज उत्तर बस्तर ने इतिहास रचा है:
208 नक्सली मुख्यधारा में लौटे
153 हथियारों के साथ आत्मसमर्पण किया
यह सिर्फ आत्मसमर्पण नहीं,
यह विश्वास की जीत है,
यह विकास की दिशा है।
अब बस्तर में नहीं गूंजेंगी… pic.twitter.com/J0kFOftCm0
A total of 153 weapons have been seized in the process.
Weapon Details
1) 19 AK 47 Rifles
2) 17 SLR rifles
3) 23 INSAS rifles
4) 1 INSAS LMG
5) 36 .303 Rifles
6) 4 Carbines
7) 11 BGL Launchers
8) 41 12 Bore/ Single shot
9) 1 Pistol
With more and more red rebels expressing their willingness to join the mainstream, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has applauded their decision and reiterated his government's commitment to eradicating Naxalism by March next.
"In total, 258 battle-hardened left-wing extremists have abjured violence in the last two days. I applaud their decision to renounce violence, reposing their trust in the Constitution of India. It attests to the fact that Naxalism is breathing its last due to the relentless efforts of PM Narendra Modi-led government to end the menace," Shah said on Thursday.
"Our policy is clear: those who want to surrender are welcome, and those who continue to wield the gun will meet the wrath of our forces. I appeal again to those who are still on the path of Naxalism to lay down their weapons and join the mainstream. We are committed to uprooting Naxalism before 31st March 2026," he stated.
