ETV Bharat / bharat

Biggest Ever Surrender: 208 Maoists Lay Down Arms In Chhattisgarh, North Bastar Now Free Of Red Terror

Bastar: October 17th has turned out to be a historic day in Naxal-hit Bastar in Chhattisgarh, as 208 Naxalites laid down their arms in what is being said as the largest-ever surrender witnessed in the region.

A day after 170 Naxalites surrendered in the state, 208 more returned to the mainstream and surrendered their weapons before Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma during an event at the Police Lines in Jagdalpur.

Those who surrendered include Central Committee member Vasudev Rao alias Satish alias Rupesh alias Vikalp, Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee members Ranita and Santu. Along with them, more than 20 divisional committee members, over 30 area committee members, and other cadre Maoists also laid down arms. "With this, most of Abujhmad will be freed from Naxal influence, and the Red terror will come to an end in North Bastar. Now, only South Bastar remains," said MHA officials before the surrender.

A total of 153 weapons have been seized in the process.

Weapon Details

1) 19 AK 47 Rifles

2) 17 SLR rifles

3) 23 INSAS rifles