ETV Bharat / bharat

Bigamy Invalid But Not Illegal, Rules Himachal High Court While Granting Pension Benefits To Second Wife

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh High Court has come out with a significant ruling granting pension benefits to the second wife in a marriage solemnized in the presence of the first one. Citing a Supreme Court judgment, the Principal Division Bench comprising Chief Justice G.S. Sandhawalia and Justice Bipin Chandra Negi stated that a second marriage performed while the first wife was alive may be legally invalid but cannot be deemed immoral.

The court clarified that the government cannot, based on this basis, deny the family pension benefits to a financially weak and dependent second wife. The decision came while dismissing an appeal filed by the Himachal Pradesh government.

In its ruling, the Court cited the Supreme Court's decision in Rameshchandra Rampratapji Daga versus Rameshwari Rameshchandra Daga matter stating that Section 5(1) of the Hindu Marriage Act clearly states that bigamous marriage is unlawful because it violates the provisions of the Act. However, in similar circumstances, where the parties have lived together for several years, the Supreme Court has held that such a bigamous marriage is illegal but not immoral. Therefore, a financially weak and dependent wife has the right to claim maintenance or alimony under Section 25 of the Act.

The Court noted that bigamy was common in Hindu families and it was later prohibited under Section 5(1) of the Act. Bigamy may be declared illegal for violating the provisions of the Act, but it cannot be considered immoral. Therefore, Section 25 empowers the Court to award maintenance upon any decree passed as a result of the breakdown of the marriage.