Bigamy Invalid But Not Illegal, Rules Himachal High Court While Granting Pension Benefits To Second Wife
The Court, while dismissing a government appeal, said the government cannot deny the family pension benefits to a financially weak and dependent second wife
Published : July 21, 2026 at 2:34 PM IST
Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh High Court has come out with a significant ruling granting pension benefits to the second wife in a marriage solemnized in the presence of the first one. Citing a Supreme Court judgment, the Principal Division Bench comprising Chief Justice G.S. Sandhawalia and Justice Bipin Chandra Negi stated that a second marriage performed while the first wife was alive may be legally invalid but cannot be deemed immoral.
The court clarified that the government cannot, based on this basis, deny the family pension benefits to a financially weak and dependent second wife. The decision came while dismissing an appeal filed by the Himachal Pradesh government.
In its ruling, the Court cited the Supreme Court's decision in Rameshchandra Rampratapji Daga versus Rameshwari Rameshchandra Daga matter stating that Section 5(1) of the Hindu Marriage Act clearly states that bigamous marriage is unlawful because it violates the provisions of the Act. However, in similar circumstances, where the parties have lived together for several years, the Supreme Court has held that such a bigamous marriage is illegal but not immoral. Therefore, a financially weak and dependent wife has the right to claim maintenance or alimony under Section 25 of the Act.
The Court noted that bigamy was common in Hindu families and it was later prohibited under Section 5(1) of the Act. Bigamy may be declared illegal for violating the provisions of the Act, but it cannot be considered immoral. Therefore, Section 25 empowers the Court to award maintenance upon any decree passed as a result of the breakdown of the marriage.
The State had, on March 30, 2026, challenged an order of a single bench of the High Court in the case of Urmila Devi versus State of Himachal Pradesh before the Principal Division Bench. The Principal Division Bench dismissed the appeal and upheld the decision of the single bench.
The single bench had accepted Urmila Devi's petition in this case and set aside the state government's contention in an order on February 18, 2022. The Court had directed the state government to release the petitioner's family pension. It also stated that if the state government fails to pay the outstanding amount within three months, it will be required to pay 6% annual interest from the date of the decision if the outstanding amount remains unpaid after that period.
The state government had argued that the second marriage of the government employee in question had taken place on April 3, 1987, while his marriage with his first wife, Reshmu Devi, was still valid at that time. The government, while rejecting the pension claim, had contended that the second marriage produced two sons, now around 25 years old. Therefore, this second marriage could not be recognized under Rule 54(13) of the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1972.
However, the Court rejected the state government's argument and ruled in favour of the petitioner, noting that in this case, the Supreme Court had held that if a man and a woman lived together as husband and wife for a long period, there is a legal presumption that their marriage is valid. Furthermore, it held that since the first wife had no children, no one's rights would be adversely affected.
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