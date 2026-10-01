ETV Bharat / bharat

One Big Super Saturday For Indian Fans: India-Pakistan Cricket Gold Encounter, India-Malaysia Hockey Final In Asian Games 2026

Ishan Kishan scored 80 runs of 46 balls against Sri Lanka in the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 semifinal at Nisshin, Japan on Thursday. ( Special arrangenet (@BCCI) )

Thiruvananthapuram: It is shaping up to be a Super Saturday for Indian sport in the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026, with India and Pakistan meeting for cricket gold at Nisshin before the Indian men's hockey team takes on Malaysia in another gold-medal showdown at Kakamigahara, Japan on October 3.

The biggest attraction will be the India-Pakistan men's cricket final — a first-ever meeting between the two sides in the men's cricket competition at the Asian Games. India stormed into the final on Thursday with a 124-run demolition of Sri Lanka, while Pakistan booked their place earlier in the day with a six-wicket victory over Bangladesh in a rain-shortened semifinal.

The cricket final will be played at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin at 10 AM IST on Saturday.

India posted 169 for 7 after being asked to bat first, with Ishan Kishan producing the star performance — an unbeaten 80 off 46 balls, including four fours and five sixes. Teenage opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi provided the early acceleration with a 21-ball 38, while captain Shreyas Iyer made 13. Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson were dismissed for seven each, while Tilak Varma, Axar Patel and Shivam Dube made brief contributions.

India's bowlers then turned the semifinal into a rout. Jasprit Bumrah struck twice in the opening over, while Axar Patel and Abhishek Sharma also claimed two wickets apiece. Washington Sundar picked up one, while India's sharp fielding produced three run-outs. Sri Lanka were bundled out for just 45 in 9.5 overs, giving India a massive 124-run victory.

Earlier, Pakistan defeated Bangladesh in a 13-over-per-side semifinal. Bangladesh made 111/7, with Pakistan spinner Sufyan Moqim taking three wickets, before Abdul Samad's unbeaten 30 off 15 balls and Hasan Nawaz's 27 not out took Pakistan home in 11.3 overs.

That sets up the Asian Games cricket final everyone will be talking about: India vs Pakistan for gold in Nisshin on October 3.

And Then, Hockey Gold

The cricket blockbuster will be followed by another Indian gold-medal contest, with India facing Malaysia in the Asian Games hockey final which is scheduled for 3:30 PM IST on Saturday (October 3).