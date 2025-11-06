ETV Bharat / bharat

Big Security Push In Kashmir Ahead Of Winter, DGP Orders Major Overhaul

Srinagar: Ahead of the upcoming winter, a top security huddle held here pressed for enhancing the security and intelligence grid in the Kashmir Valley.

Chairing the meeting of Police and CRPF at the Police Control Room in Srinagar, Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat directed officers to reinforce their Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) with improved mobility, training and equipment for operational agility.

Jammu and Kashmir witnessed the calmest October in 25 years, with two terrorists shot dead along the Line of Control in Kupwara last month. “No civilian or security force casualties were reported throughout the month, making it the most peaceful October since 2000, a year when 315 people were killed, including 31 civilians, 37 security personnel and 246 terrorists," per officials

Reviewing the existing security arrangements, the officers insisted on enhancing overall coordination, efficiency and field readiness.

“He emphasised strengthening the city’s security grid through advanced surveillance, effective inter-agency coordination and proactive field engagement,” said a police official quoting DGP Prabhat.