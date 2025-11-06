Big Security Push In Kashmir Ahead Of Winter, DGP Orders Major Overhaul
DGP Nalin Prabhat calls for stronger surveillance, surprise nakas and upgraded communication systems in a top security meet in Srinagar.
Published : November 6, 2025 at 6:21 PM IST
Srinagar: Ahead of the upcoming winter, a top security huddle held here pressed for enhancing the security and intelligence grid in the Kashmir Valley.
Chairing the meeting of Police and CRPF at the Police Control Room in Srinagar, Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat directed officers to reinforce their Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) with improved mobility, training and equipment for operational agility.
Jammu and Kashmir witnessed the calmest October in 25 years, with two terrorists shot dead along the Line of Control in Kupwara last month. “No civilian or security force casualties were reported throughout the month, making it the most peaceful October since 2000, a year when 315 people were killed, including 31 civilians, 37 security personnel and 246 terrorists," per officials
Reviewing the existing security arrangements, the officers insisted on enhancing overall coordination, efficiency and field readiness.
“He emphasised strengthening the city’s security grid through advanced surveillance, effective inter-agency coordination and proactive field engagement,” said a police official quoting DGP Prabhat.
The officers were told to set up “dynamic and surprise nakas at strategic and vulnerable points to enhance area domination and deterrence”.
The officers, according to the official, were instructed to maintain seamless communication between adjoining districts for inter-district security coordination and real-time information sharing.
Prabhat also called for modernisation and upgrading of the communication network to ensure uninterrupted and secure connectivity across all levels.
The DGP insisted on professionalism, alertness and people-friendly policing while maintaining the highest levels of operational readiness.
