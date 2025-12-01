Big Relief For Commuters: Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Trial Run Begins, Cutting Travel Time To 2.5 Hours
The expressway’s trial run has begun, marking progress toward a full launch that will transform connectivity between Delhi and Dehradun and regional travel.
Published : December 1, 2025 at 10:42 AM IST
New Delhi: The trial run for the Delhi-Saharanpur-Dehradun Expressway has started, reducing travel time between Delhi and Dehradun from 4-6 hours to approximately 2.5 hours.
This marks a significant milestone in regional connectivity and offers major relief for commuters. The strategically important highway began trial operations at midnight on Sunday. Officials report that, upon full launch, the new highway is expected to halve travel times, greatly relieve commuters, and boost tourist traffic to and from Uttarakhand.
During the current trial, agencies are finalising tests and safety checks. Upon successful completion, the expressway will have a full public opening and formal inauguration.
Foundation Laid By PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of this 210-km-long project on December 4, 2021. The construction of this state-of-the-art expressway cost around Rs 11,800 crore. The project was completed in multiple phases, with environmental clearances, land acquisition and structural work being the most challenging parts.
Within Delhi, the expressway has been built as an elevated structure. It begins near the Akshardham Metro Station and connects directly to the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. This will provide commuters in Delhi with a seamless, high-speed travel option that avoids traffic jams.
According to local residents, the opening of the expressway will help reduce chronic congestion in the capital. Areas like Khajuri Khas, which face long daily traffic snarls, should see relief. Residents of these areas had called for an early opening.
Technical hurdles, weather delays and traffic diversion issues delayed construction, but these obstacles have now been cleared and the expressway is ready.
Delhi-Dehradun Expressway: Features And Facilities
- Currently, the expressway has four lanes, with provisions to expand to six. This future expansion will facilitate overtaking and further improve traffic flow.
- Thanks to its design and features, the expressway allows commuters to travel quickly, safely and easily.
- For safety, the expressway includes accident barriers, digital billboards, speed cameras, and emergency call boxes. These features help protect travellers and lower the risk of accidents.
- Toll plazas are present along the expressway to fund ongoing maintenance and support essential services for travellers.
- The expressway has service roads to ease congestion on the main lanes and improve local traffic flow.
- Travellers will find rest areas, gas stations, food courts, and other basic amenities along the way. These spots let people take breaks and recharge during long trips.
- A 12-km elevated corridor will span Rajaji National Park to protect wildlife. With this, NH-44 becomes the second highway in India to feature a wildlife protection corridor.
