Big Relief For Commuters: Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Trial Run Begins, Cutting Travel Time To 2.5 Hours

A view of the elevated section of the Delhi–Dehradun Expressway built to ease congestion in Delhi. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The trial run for the Delhi-Saharanpur-Dehradun Expressway has started, reducing travel time between Delhi and Dehradun from 4-6 hours to approximately 2.5 hours.

This marks a significant milestone in regional connectivity and offers major relief for commuters. The strategically important highway began trial operations at midnight on Sunday. Officials report that, upon full launch, the new highway is expected to halve travel times, greatly relieve commuters, and boost tourist traffic to and from Uttarakhand.

During the current trial, agencies are finalising tests and safety checks. Upon successful completion, the expressway will have a full public opening and formal inauguration.

Foundation Laid By PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of this 210-km-long project on December 4, 2021. The construction of this state-of-the-art expressway cost around Rs 11,800 crore. The project was completed in multiple phases, with environmental clearances, land acquisition and structural work being the most challenging parts.