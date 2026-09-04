ETV Bharat / bharat

Big Land Reform In Ladakh: LG Saxena Approves Rules For Regularisation Of 60,000 Acres Of Nautor Land

Ladakh LG Vinai Kumar Saxena during an official tour to Hunderman, a heritage village in Ladakh's Kargil ( Special arrangement )

Srinagar: Ladakh Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena on Friday approved rules to regularise ‘nautor lands’, clearing the way for proprietary rights over eligible barren and wasteland and addressing a decades-old issue affecting thousands of landholders across the Union territory.

The Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (Nautor Regularisation) Rules, 2026, provide for proprietary rights over up to 10 acres of eligible ‘nautor lands’. Holdings beyond 10 acres may be allotted on a leasehold basis under the new framework.

'Nautor land' generally refers to barren or wasteland owned by the government that was historically allotted to individuals for cultivation and other productive purposes. More than 60,000 acres of such land are recorded in Ladakh's revenue records.

Saxena described the decision as a major step toward resolving the long-standing issue. “A historic day for the people of Ladakh!” he wrote on X.

He said the new rules would empower genuine landholders who had occupied and cultivated 'nautor land' but lacked full proprietary rights.

“For decades, the absence of a legal framework restricted the effective use of over 60,000 acres of nautor land,” Saxena added.

The rules introduce a one-time regularisation mechanism for eligible 'nautor lands' occupied before October 27, 2020. That date marks the repeal of the Jammu and Kashmir Tenancy Act, 1980. Land occupied after the cut-off date will not qualify for regularisation.

The framework also transfers the authority to allot 'nautor land' to the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils in all seven districts of the Union territory.

Under the rules, landholders who meet the eligibility requirements can receive proprietary rights for up to 10 acres. The amount payable for such rights will be based on the market rate notified by the administration for the relevant revenue village.

Representational Image of Ladakh (X/@lg_ladakh)

For holdings exceeding 10 acres, the additional land may be allotted on a leasehold basis. The premium for such land will be fixed at 80% of the notified market rate.

The new system is intended to provide a uniform process for determining who qualifies for regularisation and to prevent unauthorised claims over government and Council land.

“The new rules aim at bringing transparency, accountability, and financial empowerment to the people at the grassroots,” Saxena said.

A major feature of the rules is that regularised land can be used as a financial asset. Eligible landholders will be allowed to mortgage the regularised land with scheduled banks, financial institutions and government-backed lending agencies to obtain loans for development.

Saxena said the move would provide legal certainty to people who had used the land for generations.

“The nautor issue has a deep historical connection with the lives and livelihoods of the people of Ladakh,” he said.