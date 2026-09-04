Big Land Reform In Ladakh: LG Saxena Approves Rules For Regularisation Of 60,000 Acres Of Nautor Land
Ladakh’s LG approved the Nautor Regularisation Rules, granting proprietary rights for up to 10 acres of barren land, benefiting thousands of local landholders.
Published : September 4, 2026 at 8:55 PM IST
Srinagar: Ladakh Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena on Friday approved rules to regularise ‘nautor lands’, clearing the way for proprietary rights over eligible barren and wasteland and addressing a decades-old issue affecting thousands of landholders across the Union territory.
The Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (Nautor Regularisation) Rules, 2026, provide for proprietary rights over up to 10 acres of eligible ‘nautor lands’. Holdings beyond 10 acres may be allotted on a leasehold basis under the new framework.
'Nautor land' generally refers to barren or wasteland owned by the government that was historically allotted to individuals for cultivation and other productive purposes. More than 60,000 acres of such land are recorded in Ladakh's revenue records.
Saxena described the decision as a major step toward resolving the long-standing issue. “A historic day for the people of Ladakh!” he wrote on X.
A historic day for the people of Ladakh!— LG Ladakh (@lg_ladakh) September 4, 2026
Today, approved the landmark Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (Nautor Regularisation) Rules, 2026, finally resolving a long-pending issue and empowering thousands of genuine Nautor landholders, with proprietary rights.
For… pic.twitter.com/tGg1jvJCpv
He said the new rules would empower genuine landholders who had occupied and cultivated 'nautor land' but lacked full proprietary rights.
“For decades, the absence of a legal framework restricted the effective use of over 60,000 acres of nautor land,” Saxena added.
The rules introduce a one-time regularisation mechanism for eligible 'nautor lands' occupied before October 27, 2020. That date marks the repeal of the Jammu and Kashmir Tenancy Act, 1980. Land occupied after the cut-off date will not qualify for regularisation.
The framework also transfers the authority to allot 'nautor land' to the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils in all seven districts of the Union territory.
Under the rules, landholders who meet the eligibility requirements can receive proprietary rights for up to 10 acres. The amount payable for such rights will be based on the market rate notified by the administration for the relevant revenue village.
For holdings exceeding 10 acres, the additional land may be allotted on a leasehold basis. The premium for such land will be fixed at 80% of the notified market rate.
The new system is intended to provide a uniform process for determining who qualifies for regularisation and to prevent unauthorised claims over government and Council land.
“The new rules aim at bringing transparency, accountability, and financial empowerment to the people at the grassroots,” Saxena said.
A major feature of the rules is that regularised land can be used as a financial asset. Eligible landholders will be allowed to mortgage the regularised land with scheduled banks, financial institutions and government-backed lending agencies to obtain loans for development.
Saxena said the move would provide legal certainty to people who had used the land for generations.
“The nautor issue has a deep historical connection with the lives and livelihoods of the people of Ladakh,” he said.
“For generations, our people have worked hard to bring barren and waste land under cultivation in one of the most challenging agricultural environments in the country,” he added.
The rules also allow for consideration of change in land use. 'Nautor land' that was mutated before October 27, 2020, and has subsequently undergone a change in land use may be considered for regularisation, subject to approval from the competent authority.
For Gair Mustaqil holdings, field verification by revenue authorities will be mandatory. The verification will establish the identity of the occupant, the area under occupation, the nature and extent of cultivation and the date on which possession began.
The authorities will also verify whether the land was occupied before the prescribed cut-off date.
Gair Mustaqil refers to a holding where the occupant or cultivator does not have the same permanent proprietary status as a Mustaqil, or permanent, holder.
For Mustaqil holdings, the respective LAHDC will decide whether field verification is required, based on conditions on the ground.
The rules also contain safeguards against encroachment and misuse. Abandoned land and land found to have been encroached upon will not qualify for allotment and can be subject to eviction.
Any violation of the conditions, including misrepresentation, concealment of facts, non-utilisation of land or unauthorised transfer, can result in cancellation or resumption of the allotment.
Land use in municipal areas, planning areas and areas covered by master plans, zonal plans or development authorities will have to comply with the applicable planning regulations.
The framework also provides for periodic review and audit of allotments and regularisations to ensure compliance with the rules.
The administration said the absence of a clear and uniform legal framework had limited the effective use of nautor holdings. Landholders without proprietary rights were often unable to use their holdings as collateral for loans or make full economic use of the property.
The new rules seek to address that gap while protecting government and Council land from unauthorised occupation and claims.
Saxena said the decision was part of a wider effort to improve the ease of living for people in Ladakh.
The framework, he said, was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Ease of Living" and the broader deregulation exercise.
"These rules provide a transparent and uniform mechanism to address this long-pending issue and give legal certainty to genuine holders," Saxena said.
"It will also enable such land to be utilised as a financial asset, including for availing bank loans," he added.
The rules will not come into force immediately. They will first be placed in the public domain for a two-week consultation period. After the consultation process, the administration will proceed with its final notification.
The decision is expected to provide a legal pathway for thousands of eligible nautor landholders across Ladakh while creating a formal system for regulating the use and transfer of such land.
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