Big Boss’ Of Panna: How A 3-Foot-2 Welder Became Town Celebrity
The incredible welder’s only hope that the government will consider a small allowance when he grows old.
Published : December 9, 2025 at 5:43 PM IST
Panna: In the town of Panna, a gas welding shop has become a local landmark, thanks to its extraordinary owner, Sirajuddin Khan, known affectionately as Bade Babu (meaning 'Big Boss'). At just 3 feet 2 inches tall and weighing a mere 20 kg, Sirajuddin’s physique is a major draw. He might just be the world's shortest man in the welding business.
But his story is anything but small.
Bade Babu's stature is a major attraction. More people drop in for a glimpse of the man himself than for an actual welding job. Yet, once they see him in action the initial curiosity turns into deep admiration.
For 30 years, he’s been carrying out his job with professionalism and effortlessly tackles even the biggest machines. Previously, he worked under a master in a gas welding shop, where he learnt the skills for nearly 15 years.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, 'Bade Babu' said, "I came to learn gas welding at the age of 15. From then on, I worked with a master until he was about 30. After that, I opened my own gas welding shop."
He lives in Panna Nagar and commutes daily to and from the shop. Sirajuddin commutes daily from Panna to the Devendra Naga town. The bus operators, impressed by his spirit and skills, never charge him a fare. He lives with his elder sister - Sameena Bano and takes pride in his self-styled life. He never lets his small height become a weakness.
'Bade Babu' has a perfect attitude and carries himself well, never having any hesitation in admitting his height and couldn't find a matching bride.
"Because of my short height, I couldn't find a bride of my height, so I couldn't get married. I even advertised for marriage in Satna once, but still couldn't find one," he said.
Despite this, he is optimistic and always displays a positive frame of mind. While he earns his living, toiling hard, he's looking for the years ahead when he will get old. He hopes the government might consider a small allowance as his old age pension. Until then, this incredible welder continues to be a living example of determination and a true 'Panna celebrity.'
He said, "My brother, sister, and parents were all of normal height. After a certain point, I stopped growing. My mother passed away about 20 years ago and father also died about 10 years ago. I never considered my short height a disability."
Read more
-