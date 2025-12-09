ETV Bharat / bharat

Big Boss’ Of Panna: How A 3-Foot-2 Welder Became Town Celebrity

Panna: In the town of Panna, a gas welding shop has become a local landmark, thanks to its extraordinary owner, Sirajuddin Khan, known affectionately as Bade Babu (meaning 'Big Boss'). At just 3 feet 2 inches tall and weighing a mere 20 kg, Sirajuddin’s physique is a major draw. He might just be the world's shortest man in the welding business.

But his story is anything but small.

Bade Babu's stature is a major attraction. More people drop in for a glimpse of the man himself than for an actual welding job. Yet, once they see him in action the initial curiosity turns into deep admiration.

For 30 years, he’s been carrying out his job with professionalism and effortlessly tackles even the biggest machines. Previously, he worked under a master in a gas welding shop, where he learnt the skills for nearly 15 years.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, 'Bade Babu' said, "I came to learn gas welding at the age of 15. From then on, I worked with a master until he was about 30. After that, I opened my own gas welding shop."