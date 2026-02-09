Big Boost For Rail Network In JK As Budgam-Banihal Special Train Extended Till Katra
The train will now run up to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra instead of Banihal. The operation of the train will commence from February 11.
Published : February 9, 2026 at 9:15 PM IST
Jammu: In a bid to provide better connectivity to passengers, the Northern Railway has decided to extend the Budgam-Banihal train till Katra.
A Railway official said, "To provide further convenience to passengers, under the leadership of Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal, the service of special train number 04688/04687 (Budgam - Banihal) has been extended. This train will now run up to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra railway station instead of Banihal. This step has been taken with the objective of making travel more convenient and comfortable for passengers, thereby improving connectivity between Jammu and Kashmir."
The official said that the decision was taken for the convenience of passengers in the Jammu Division of Northern Railways. The operation of the train will commence from February 11.
He said that the Special train number 04688 will run between Budgam and Banihal as per its existing schedule, with no change in timings or stoppages. From Banihal, the train will depart at 10:10 am and reach Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at 1:00 pm.
Enroute, after Banihal, it will stop at Khari, Sumber, Sangaldan, Sawalkot, Dugga, Bakkal, and Reasi railway stations. In the return journey, special train number 04687 will depart from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at 1:45 pm and reach Banihal at 5:30 pm. The onward journey from Banihal to Budgam will continue as per the existing schedule without any changes. The stoppages between Katra and Banihal will be the same as for train number 04688.
Commenting on the extension of train service, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Uchit Singhal, said, "The service of this special train has been extended from Banihal to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra. The main objective is to facilitate the movement of local people and tourists from Budgam to Katra, and to improve connectivity to Kashmir. Passengers are requested to obtain accurate train information from the official website, by dialing 139, or through NTES before commencing their journey."
Also Read
Northern Railway Secures Rs 421 Crore For High-Tech Signalling And Kavach Integration