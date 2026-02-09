ETV Bharat / bharat

Big Boost For Rail Network In JK As Budgam-Banihal Special Train Extended Till Katra

Jammu: In a bid to provide better connectivity to passengers, the Northern Railway has decided to extend the Budgam-Banihal train till Katra.

A Railway official said, "To provide further convenience to passengers, under the leadership of Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal, the service of special train number 04688/04687 (Budgam - Banihal) has been extended. This train will now run up to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra railway station instead of Banihal. This step has been taken with the objective of making travel more convenient and comfortable for passengers, thereby improving connectivity between Jammu and Kashmir."

The official said that the decision was taken for the convenience of passengers in the Jammu Division of Northern Railways. The operation of the train will commence from February 11.