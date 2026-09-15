ETV Bharat / bharat

Bidi Rolling And Lung Cancer: Malda Village Faces A Troubling Health Crisis

Malda: Residents of North Dariyapur village in Malda claim that at least one person in several of its 1,200 households has died of lung cancer. This is the same village where most families are involved in bidi rolling work.

Step inside the village and you see a mother and a daughter working together, a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law sitting side by side, and group of women working together sitting outside someone’s home. Reason? Rolling bidis for their livelihood. And result? Lung cancer.

However, there is no comprehensive government study establishing the prevalence of cancer in the village or determining whether prolonged exposure to tobacco during bidi rolling is directly responsible for the reported deaths.

North Dariyapur is located along National Highway 12 in Malda's Kaliachak-I block. From the outside, it is like any other village. Inside its homes, bidi rolling is a daily occupation.

Women spend hours handling tendu leaves, tobacco and thread before handing over bundles of finished bidis. For several families, the income is essential to meeting household expenses. That makes giving up the work difficult even for those who are aware of the potential health risks.

Bidi Rolling and Lung Cancer: Malda Village Faces a Troubling Health Crisis (ETV Bharat)

The dilemma is simple: how can workers protect themselves from tobacco dust when handling tobacco is what helps put food on the table?

Mohammad Shahjahan Sheikh knows the dilemma first-hand. Around three months ago, he suddenly began coughing up blood. After undergoing a series of tests on medical advice, he was diagnosed with lung cancer. He is currently receiving treatment at the Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute in Kolkata.

His family has been involved in bidi rolling for years. Shahjahan said he had not realised that regularly handling tobacco while rolling bidis could pose a health risk. Now, even after his diagnosis, abandoning the occupation is not an easy option.

Afsar Ali, an elderly resident of the village, was diagnosed with lung cancer four months ago. His daughters-in-law stopped rolling bidis after his diagnosis, but by then the disease had already affected him. He is undergoing treatment in Kolkata.

Haji Abdul Karim's mother died of lung cancer about a week ago. According to Karim, bidi rolling is common among families in the area, with women making up a large part of the workforce.

Despite seeing people fall ill and die, many workers continue with the occupation because the income is crucial for their families. For some, it pays for household expenses; for others, it helps meet their personal needs.

Bidi Rolling and Lung Cancer: Malda Village Faces a Troubling Health Crisis (ETV Bharat)

Nursena Bibi has been rolling bidis for nearly two decades. Even today, her fingers continue to move rapidly as she works. Her daughter sits beside her, doing the same job. Several other members of the family are also involved in the trade.

Nursena is aware of the health concerns. She has seen people in the village suffer from lung cancer, including a neighbour. But stopping work would also mean losing an important source of income.

She earns a few hundred rupees a week, which she says is insufficient to meet all household expenses even with government assistance.