Bidi Rolling And Lung Cancer: Malda Village Faces A Troubling Health Crisis
From the outside, it is like any other village. Inside its homes, bidi rolling is a daily occupation, reports Partha Das
Published : September 15, 2026 at 9:48 PM IST
Malda: Residents of North Dariyapur village in Malda claim that at least one person in several of its 1,200 households has died of lung cancer. This is the same village where most families are involved in bidi rolling work.
Step inside the village and you see a mother and a daughter working together, a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law sitting side by side, and group of women working together sitting outside someone’s home. Reason? Rolling bidis for their livelihood. And result? Lung cancer.
However, there is no comprehensive government study establishing the prevalence of cancer in the village or determining whether prolonged exposure to tobacco during bidi rolling is directly responsible for the reported deaths.
North Dariyapur is located along National Highway 12 in Malda's Kaliachak-I block. From the outside, it is like any other village. Inside its homes, bidi rolling is a daily occupation.
Women spend hours handling tendu leaves, tobacco and thread before handing over bundles of finished bidis. For several families, the income is essential to meeting household expenses. That makes giving up the work difficult even for those who are aware of the potential health risks.
The dilemma is simple: how can workers protect themselves from tobacco dust when handling tobacco is what helps put food on the table?
Mohammad Shahjahan Sheikh knows the dilemma first-hand. Around three months ago, he suddenly began coughing up blood. After undergoing a series of tests on medical advice, he was diagnosed with lung cancer. He is currently receiving treatment at the Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute in Kolkata.
His family has been involved in bidi rolling for years. Shahjahan said he had not realised that regularly handling tobacco while rolling bidis could pose a health risk. Now, even after his diagnosis, abandoning the occupation is not an easy option.
Afsar Ali, an elderly resident of the village, was diagnosed with lung cancer four months ago. His daughters-in-law stopped rolling bidis after his diagnosis, but by then the disease had already affected him. He is undergoing treatment in Kolkata.
Haji Abdul Karim's mother died of lung cancer about a week ago. According to Karim, bidi rolling is common among families in the area, with women making up a large part of the workforce.
Despite seeing people fall ill and die, many workers continue with the occupation because the income is crucial for their families. For some, it pays for household expenses; for others, it helps meet their personal needs.
Nursena Bibi has been rolling bidis for nearly two decades. Even today, her fingers continue to move rapidly as she works. Her daughter sits beside her, doing the same job. Several other members of the family are also involved in the trade.
Nursena is aware of the health concerns. She has seen people in the village suffer from lung cancer, including a neighbour. But stopping work would also mean losing an important source of income.
She earns a few hundred rupees a week, which she says is insufficient to meet all household expenses even with government assistance.
“Bidi rolling is the only way I can pay for my daughter's education,” said Sima Khatun, who had been rolling bidis for nearly 30 years.
Her husband is unwell and unable to work, leaving her with much of the responsibility for running the household. She continues to roll between 500 and 600 bidis a day because she does not want her daughter's education to suffer.
She knows the health risks associated with the work but says she has neither enough savings to quit nor another source of employment.
The bidi industry is a major source of employment in West Bengal, especially in Malda and neighbouring Murshidabad. According to government figures mentioned by local sources, the state has more than 1.85 million bidi workers, with a large concentration in the two districts.
Sources estimate that around 1.2 million bidi workers are employed in Murshidabad and approximately 450,000 in Malda. The areas around Jangipur, Shamsherganj and Farakka in Murshidabad, along with three blocks in Kaliachak in Malda, form a major bidi-producing belt.
Mohammad Ibrahim, secretary of the district bidi workers' union, estimates that the annual turnover of the bidi industry in Malda alone is around Rs 2,000 crore. According to him, workers earn about Rs 200 for rolling 1,000 bidis.
Kolkata-based cancer specialist Sagnik Roy said the health concerns associated with bidis are not limited to people who smoke them. Tobacco dust generated during bidi rolling can contain harmful chemicals and fine particles. Prolonged exposure to such an environment can affect the respiratory system, he said.
Since bidi rolling often takes place inside homes rather than separate workplaces, children, elderly people and other family members may also be exposed to tobacco dust in the air.
For families living in small houses, following these precautions is easier said than done.
Many households have only two rooms shared by five or six people. Creating a separate room exclusively for bidi rolling is simply not financially feasible for them.
Workers say the government could establish a community centre or dedicated workplace in the village where bidis could be rolled. Such a facility, they argue, could at least prevent tobacco dust from accumulating inside their homes. No such facility currently exists, according to residents.
Locally, people believe that drinking water mixed with jaggery at night can help keep the lungs clean and counter the harmful effects of tobacco. There is no scientific evidence that jaggery water can protect the lungs from tobacco exposure.
The most pressing concern remains the absence of comprehensive data. Residents report numerous lung cancer cases and deaths in the village. At the same time, tobacco exposure has been a part of the local economy for decades.
Medical experts have long warned that tobacco exposure can increase the risk of serious diseases. However, there appears to be no comprehensive government survey establishing how many people in North Dariyapur have developed cancer, how many have died, how many were bidi workers, whether they smoked themselves, or the age and gender profile of those affected.
Therefore, a direct causal link between bidi rolling and the reported lung cancer deaths in the village cannot be established without scientific investigation.
But the reported pattern warrants attention. The demand repeated by workers is straightforward: provide them with alternative employment. Simply asking families to stop rolling bidis is not a viable solution when the income from the occupation helps keep their households running.
Alongside health awareness, workers need safer working conditions, regular medical check-ups and access to screening for respiratory diseases and cancer. Most importantly, residents and health experts say a comprehensive, independent scientific study is needed to establish the scale of the problem and examine the possible health impact of long-term tobacco exposure in the village.
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