Bidadi Township Tussle: Kumaraswamy Claims No Land Acquisition Notification Issued When He Was CM
He accused Shivakumar of falsely blaming him, pointing out that it was the Congress government that made that notification in 2025.
Published : June 22, 2026 at 7:19 PM IST|
Updated : June 22, 2026 at 7:31 PM IST
Bengaluru: Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy accused Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar of misleading people by claiming that the Janata Dal (Secular)-BJP coalition government issued a preliminary notification for the acquisition of land for the controversial Bidadi integrated township project in 2007.
Addressing reporters here on Monday, Kumaraswamy claimed that no notification for land acquisition was issued during his tenure. "It is true that I proposed Bidadi and four other township projects when I was the Chief Minister. But I could not pursue them due to opposition from farmers and other reasons. No preliminary notification was issued then. It was only in March 2025 that the present government issued the preliminary notification. Shivakumar is misleading people," Kumaraswamy charged.
Referring to a 2007 Assembly debate on the Bidadi township project, Kumaraswamy said Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar opposed the project tooth and nail, claiming it would spell doom for farmers. "The same people are now batting for the project. Let them tell people what made them change their stand," Kumaraswamy said.
Further, he said in his reply to the debate that he clearly stated he would not pursue the project if farmers opposed it. "It is in records. I said I would not pursue the project amidst opposition from farmers. Given this fact, the Congress leaders are trying to blame me," he said.
Shivakumar on Saturday had accused Kumaraswamy of politicising the Bidadi township issue, calling him the project's architect. "It is Kumaraswamy's baby. He proposed the project and notified the land for it when he was the CM. His successor, (BS) Yediyurappa, continued with it. We are only taking it forward," Shivakumar had said.
Shivakumar had also categorically said that he would not denotify the land under any circumstances and face a jail term. "Why didn't Kumaraswamy denotify the land when he became Chief Minister again in 2018? Why is he asking us to do so? I will not do it. I don't want to go to jail (like Yediyurappa)," he said.
In his reaction, Kumaraswamy said the question of denotification did not arise in 2018 because no notification was issued then. Moreover, nobody will go to jail for denotifying notified land for a public cause. "If you denotify land as per the law, there will not be any problem. Yes, you will go to jail if you denotify notified land illegally," he said.
Kumaraswamy also disputed Shivakumar's claim that 80 per cent of farmers have agreed to part with their land for the project. "Around 4,500 farmers have filed objections, and the government has not replied to them yet," he said.
About Bidadi township project
The Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township, popularly called the Bidadi township project, is proposed near Bidadi, 40km south of Bengaluru. Billed as India's first AI-powered city, the project spans 7,900 acres across 16 villages. The project was first proposed in 2007 when Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy was the Chief Minister.
But it could not take off due to many reasons. Initially, the DLF bid for the project but withdrew in 2010. Now the current Congress government is aggressively taking the project forward. The government has fixed a compensation ranging from Rs 2.07 crore to Rs 2.14 crore per acre. The government has also offered 50 per cent of development land in lieu of cash compensation. It has already issued a final notification for 518 across three villages and disbursed compensation to a few farmers. However, many farmers have opposed the project and have been protesting for over six months, posing a significant challenge to the government.