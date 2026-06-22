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Bidadi Township Tussle: Kumaraswamy Claims No Land Acquisition Notification Issued When He Was CM

Bengaluru: Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy accused Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar of misleading people by claiming that the Janata Dal (Secular)-BJP coalition government issued a preliminary notification for the acquisition of land for the controversial Bidadi integrated township project in 2007.

Addressing reporters here on Monday, Kumaraswamy claimed that no notification for land acquisition was issued during his tenure. "It is true that I proposed Bidadi and four other township projects when I was the Chief Minister. But I could not pursue them due to opposition from farmers and other reasons. No preliminary notification was issued then. It was only in March 2025 that the present government issued the preliminary notification. Shivakumar is misleading people," Kumaraswamy charged.

Referring to a 2007 Assembly debate on the Bidadi township project, Kumaraswamy said Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar opposed the project tooth and nail, claiming it would spell doom for farmers. "The same people are now batting for the project. Let them tell people what made them change their stand," Kumaraswamy said.

Further, he said in his reply to the debate that he clearly stated he would not pursue the project if farmers opposed it. "It is in records. I said I would not pursue the project amidst opposition from farmers. Given this fact, the Congress leaders are trying to blame me," he said.

Shivakumar on Saturday had accused Kumaraswamy of politicising the Bidadi township issue, calling him the project's architect. "It is Kumaraswamy's baby. He proposed the project and notified the land for it when he was the CM. His successor, (BS) Yediyurappa, continued with it. We are only taking it forward," Shivakumar had said.

Shivakumar had also categorically said that he would not denotify the land under any circumstances and face a jail term. "Why didn't Kumaraswamy denotify the land when he became Chief Minister again in 2018? Why is he asking us to do so? I will not do it. I don't want to go to jail (like Yediyurappa)," he said.