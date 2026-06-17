Bidadi Farmers Write to Rahul Gandhi Against Proposed Township And AI City Project
The farmers have urged Gandhi to ensure that the government withdraws the notification issued for the Bidadi Township project. Reports Natraj M
Published : June 17, 2026 at 9:03 PM IST
Ramanagara: Protests by farmers against the Karnataka government's proposed Bidadi Integrated Township and AI City project continue to intensify, with agitating farmers now launching a large-scale letter campaign seeking the intervention of Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.
The campaign comes in the wake of a recent letter written by Janata Dal (Secular) Youth Wing state president Nikhil Kumaraswamy to Rahul Gandhi, urging him to intervene in the issue. Kumaraswamy had also appealed to farmers to write directly to Gandhi and place their concerns before him. Responding to that call, over 100 farmers from the Bidadi region have written letters demanding that the land acquisition process be stopped immediately.
In their letters, the farmers have urged Gandhi to ensure that the government withdraws the notification issued for the Bidadi Township project and abandons the proposal altogether. They have objected to the government's approval for the acquisition of nearly 9,000 acres of fertile agricultural land in the Bidadi region for the proposed township and AI City project.
Local farmers' leader Chandrashekar criticised the government's move, saying the acquisition of productive agricultural land was unacceptable at a time when numerous apartment complexes, residential layouts and housing projects around Bengaluru remain vacant.
He argued that acquiring fertile farmland in the name of urbanisation could not be justified under such circumstances. Chandrashekar also pointed out that the same project had been shelved in the past following opposition from farmers and locals. Reviving it now, he said, was contrary to the sentiments and interests of the farming community.
The Janata Dal (Secular), which has extended its support to the farmers' agitation, has also opposed the government's stand and demanded that the project be withdrawn. The party has raised a series of allegations regarding the land acquisition process and the manner in which the project is being pursued.
One of the key allegations made by Kumaraswamy is that the government has violated the provisions of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013. According to him, the final notification for land acquisition was issued without conducting any public hearing or consultation with affected residents despite legal requirements.
The party has alleged that over 82 per cent of the people likely to be affected by the acquisition are small and marginal farmers, Dalits and members of backward communities. According to the JDS, these groups stand to suffer the most if the project moves forward.
Another allegation relates to the financing of the project. JDS claims that despite serious objections from the state's Finance Department, the government is attempting to raise substantial loans through the Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) and use those funds to acquire fertile agricultural land. The party has described the proposed township as a real estate-driven venture and accused the government of attempting to convert agricultural land for commercial gains.
With more farmers joining the letter campaign, opposition to the project has gathered momentum. Farmer leaders say the campaign is intended to draw national attention to the issue and seek intervention from Gandhi to protect agricultural land and farmers' livelihoods.
JDS leaders and farmer representatives have warned that if the government does not immediately withdraw the notification, the agitation will be intensified further. They have announced plans to organise a massive padayatra through villages on June 21 and have warned that protesters will march to Bengaluru and lay siege to Vidhana Soudha if their demands are not met.
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