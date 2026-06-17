ETV Bharat / bharat

Bidadi Farmers Write to Rahul Gandhi Against Proposed Township And AI City Project

Ramanagara: Protests by farmers against the Karnataka government's proposed Bidadi Integrated Township and AI City project continue to intensify, with agitating farmers now launching a large-scale letter campaign seeking the intervention of Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

The campaign comes in the wake of a recent letter written by Janata Dal (Secular) Youth Wing state president Nikhil Kumaraswamy to Rahul Gandhi, urging him to intervene in the issue. Kumaraswamy had also appealed to farmers to write directly to Gandhi and place their concerns before him. Responding to that call, over 100 farmers from the Bidadi region have written letters demanding that the land acquisition process be stopped immediately.

In their letters, the farmers have urged Gandhi to ensure that the government withdraws the notification issued for the Bidadi Township project and abandons the proposal altogether. They have objected to the government's approval for the acquisition of nearly 9,000 acres of fertile agricultural land in the Bidadi region for the proposed township and AI City project.

Local farmers' leader Chandrashekar criticised the government's move, saying the acquisition of productive agricultural land was unacceptable at a time when numerous apartment complexes, residential layouts and housing projects around Bengaluru remain vacant.

He argued that acquiring fertile farmland in the name of urbanisation could not be justified under such circumstances. Chandrashekar also pointed out that the same project had been shelved in the past following opposition from farmers and locals. Reviving it now, he said, was contrary to the sentiments and interests of the farming community.

The Janata Dal (Secular), which has extended its support to the farmers' agitation, has also opposed the government's stand and demanded that the project be withdrawn. The party has raised a series of allegations regarding the land acquisition process and the manner in which the project is being pursued.