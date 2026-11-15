ETV Bharat / bharat

Bibi Jagir Kaur Again Rejoins Shiromani Akali Dal Ahead Of Punjab Assembly Election 2027

Kapurthala: Ahead of the 2027 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, veteran Akali leader Bibi Jagir Kaur on Sunday rejoined the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) marking her second return to the party in recent years.

Kaur, who had joined the breakaway SAD(Punar Surjit) led by Giani Harpreet Singh, returned to the Sukhbir Singh Badal led Akali Dal at a rally in Kapurthala. Badal was also present on the occasion. Kaur had previously rejoined the Akali Dal in March 2024 before parting ways with Badal again.

At the Kapurthala event, Kaur launched a scathing attack on the current AAP government in Punjab, questioning its performance. "The expectations that the people of Punjab had from the government have not been met," she said.

Speaking at the rally, Akali Dal President Sukhbir Badal said that the return of Bibi Jagir Kaur to the party will provide new strength to the Akali Dal.

“Efforts will be made to further strengthen the Akali Dal by leveraging the experience and cooperation of senior leaders," he said.

Badal has entrusted her with the responsibility for the Bholath constituency. Kaur said she will serve as the primary representative (mukh sewak) of the constituency.

“Whether I contest the election myself or field someone else is my personal prerogative, but I will certainly be an integral part of the electoral process," she said.

Kaur further said that people were “very pleased” that she has once again been given the opportunity to strengthen the core Shiromani Akali Dal. She stated that her current goal is to strengthen the party, and she intends to work towards this with all her might.

Kaur responded in her own characteristic style to questions regarding the displeasure expressed by leaders of the breakaway SAD and its Punjab president Harpreet Singh. She said that if the leaders were unhappy about her rejoining the Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal), they should focus on managing their own parties.