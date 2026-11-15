Bibi Jagir Kaur Again Rejoins Shiromani Akali Dal Ahead Of Punjab Assembly Election 2027
This marks Kaur's second return to the Sukhbir Singh Badal led Akali Dal after quitting the breakaway SAD.
Published : November 15, 2026 at 8:41 PM IST
Kapurthala: Ahead of the 2027 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, veteran Akali leader Bibi Jagir Kaur on Sunday rejoined the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) marking her second return to the party in recent years.
Kaur, who had joined the breakaway SAD(Punar Surjit) led by Giani Harpreet Singh, returned to the Sukhbir Singh Badal led Akali Dal at a rally in Kapurthala. Badal was also present on the occasion. Kaur had previously rejoined the Akali Dal in March 2024 before parting ways with Badal again.
At the Kapurthala event, Kaur launched a scathing attack on the current AAP government in Punjab, questioning its performance. "The expectations that the people of Punjab had from the government have not been met," she said.
Speaking at the rally, Akali Dal President Sukhbir Badal said that the return of Bibi Jagir Kaur to the party will provide new strength to the Akali Dal.
“Efforts will be made to further strengthen the Akali Dal by leveraging the experience and cooperation of senior leaders," he said.
Badal has entrusted her with the responsibility for the Bholath constituency. Kaur said she will serve as the primary representative (mukh sewak) of the constituency.
“Whether I contest the election myself or field someone else is my personal prerogative, but I will certainly be an integral part of the electoral process," she said.
Kaur further said that people were “very pleased” that she has once again been given the opportunity to strengthen the core Shiromani Akali Dal. She stated that her current goal is to strengthen the party, and she intends to work towards this with all her might.
Kaur responded in her own characteristic style to questions regarding the displeasure expressed by leaders of the breakaway SAD and its Punjab president Harpreet Singh. She said that if the leaders were unhappy about her rejoining the Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal), they should focus on managing their own parties.
Kaur made it clear that she is now with the Shiromani Akali Dal and will make every possible effort to strengthen the party. She affirmed that she was prepared to fight and die for the Akali Dal.
Kaur possesses a strong political base and extensive political experience in the Doaba region. Her return has sparked fresh discussion regarding the political activities of the Akali Dal in the region. It remains to be seen what significant responsibility the party will entrust to her, keeping the 2027 Assembly elections in view.
Who Is Bibi Jagir Kaur?
Bibi Jagir Kaur is a prominent political and panthic figure in Punjab. She was born on October 15, 1954, in Bholath (Jalandhar/Kapurthala, Punjab). She completed her graduation at the Government Girls College, Chandigarh, and earned a B.Ed. degree from MGN College, Jalandhar.
After completing her education, she served as a teacher at a school in Begowal. Following the passing of her husband in 1982, she became increasingly involved in social and religious activities.
Kaur is also the chief caretaker (Sewadar) of Dera Baba Sant Prem Singh Ji.
Political And Religious Journey
Kaur is the first woman from Punjab to become the President of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (serving from March 1999 to November 2000, and also holding the position at a later time). She began her political journey by joining the Shiromani Akali Dal in 1995 and served as a minister in the Punjab government in 1997.
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