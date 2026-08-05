Bhutan Releases Kurichhu Dam Water; Flood Alert In Assam's Bongaigaon
The Bongaigaon district administration warned that incessant rain in both Bhutan and Assam could trigger flooding in several low-lying areas of Bongaigaon and neighbouring districts.
Published : August 5, 2026 at 9:49 PM IST
Bongaigaon: After devastating floods battered three districts of Upper Assam (East Assam), the flood threat has now shifted to parts of Lower Assam (West Assam), with the Bongaigaon district administration issuing a high alert amid rising river levels and continued heavy rainfall.
The administration on Wednesday warned that incessant rain in both Bhutan and Assam could trigger flooding in several low-lying areas of Bongaigaon and neighbouring districts. It also cautioned that additional releases from Bhutan's Kurichhu Dam could further increase water levels downstream.
According to officials, the Manas and Aie-Manas rivers are already flowing above the danger mark, while several other major rivers in western Assam are nearing critical levels. The State Disaster Management Authority and district officials have urged residents to remain vigilant.
The Bongaigaon district administration has advised people to stay away from the banks of the Manas and Aie-Manas rivers, avoid crossing flooded bridges or rivers, and keep children, women and livestock away from flood-prone areas.
With heavy rain continuing across Bongaigaon and neighbouring districts, authorities have asked residents to remain on alert round the clock and follow all official advisories until the flood threat subsides.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over Assam and Meghalaya, with isolated places likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall over the next few days. The warning comes as Assam continues to battle one of its worst flood spells this monsoon, with the death toll rising to 87 and more than 1.28 lakh people affected across seven districts, according to the latest official bulletin. Rescue and relief operations are continuing in the affected areas.
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