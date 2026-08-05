ETV Bharat / bharat

Bhutan Releases Kurichhu Dam Water; Flood Alert In Assam's Bongaigaon

Bongaigaon: After devastating floods battered three districts of Upper Assam (East Assam), the flood threat has now shifted to parts of Lower Assam (West Assam), with the Bongaigaon district administration issuing a high alert amid rising river levels and continued heavy rainfall.

The administration on Wednesday warned that incessant rain in both Bhutan and Assam could trigger flooding in several low-lying areas of Bongaigaon and neighbouring districts. It also cautioned that additional releases from Bhutan's Kurichhu Dam could further increase water levels downstream.

According to officials, the Manas and Aie-Manas rivers are already flowing above the danger mark, while several other major rivers in western Assam are nearing critical levels. The State Disaster Management Authority and district officials have urged residents to remain vigilant.