ETV Bharat / bharat

Tiger Reintroduction In Sariska, Panna Demonstrates Conservation Success: Bhupender Yadav

Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, and Rajasthan Forest Minister Sanjay Sharma address a press conference after inaugurating a workshop on tiger re-introduction. ( ETV Bharat )

Alwar: Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, on Sunday, said the successful reintroduction of tigers in Sariska Tiger Reserve and Panna Tiger Reserve has showcased that active management interventions and institutional commitment can result in the recovery of the tiger population from depleted habitats.

Addressing a press conference after inaugurating a two-day national workshop on "Tiger Re-introduction: Opportunities and Challenges" here, Yadav, flanked by Rajasthan Forest Minister Sanjay Sharma said, "The successful re-introduction of tigers in Sariska (Rajasthan) and Panna Tiger Reserve (Madhya Pradesh) demonstrated that active management interventions, supported by robust monitoring, habitat improvement and institutional commitment can consolidate recovery of tiger population in previously depleted habitats."

The tiger reintroduction programme in Sariska Tiger Reserve is seen as a historic achievement not only for India but for the entire world in the field of wildlife conservation and species restoration.

Yadav, however, stated that experiences from different states have highlighted ecological, social, logistical and administrative challenges, which require careful planning.

Referring to the workshop being organised by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) in collaboration with the Rajasthan government, he said this will bring together field directors, wildlife experts and chief wildlife wardens from the different tiger landscapes across the country and respective states, to deliberate on the key management aspects of tiger reintroduction and augmentation programmes.

He said there would be deliberations on learnings and experiences of ongoing programmes and fostering knowledge exchange for strengthening future tiger conservation efforts.

The Minister further said that through this workshop, scope will be created for the identification of potential sources, adding these include ecological, social, managerial, and successful reintroduction programmes in the upcoming NTCA meeting.

"I believe that this two-day workshop will provide strategic recommendations for tiger-deficient reserves, with potential for future reintroduction efforts. Our objective is to make a framework for strengthening science-based decision-making and capacity building in the tiger conservation and recovery programme," he said.