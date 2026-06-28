Tiger Reintroduction In Sariska, Panna Demonstrates Conservation Success: Bhupender Yadav
Union minister says habitat improvement and institutional commitment have helped revive tiger populations, reports Santu Das.
Published : June 28, 2026 at 4:55 PM IST
Alwar: Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, on Sunday, said the successful reintroduction of tigers in Sariska Tiger Reserve and Panna Tiger Reserve has showcased that active management interventions and institutional commitment can result in the recovery of the tiger population from depleted habitats.
Addressing a press conference after inaugurating a two-day national workshop on "Tiger Re-introduction: Opportunities and Challenges" here, Yadav, flanked by Rajasthan Forest Minister Sanjay Sharma said, "The successful re-introduction of tigers in Sariska (Rajasthan) and Panna Tiger Reserve (Madhya Pradesh) demonstrated that active management interventions, supported by robust monitoring, habitat improvement and institutional commitment can consolidate recovery of tiger population in previously depleted habitats."
The tiger reintroduction programme in Sariska Tiger Reserve is seen as a historic achievement not only for India but for the entire world in the field of wildlife conservation and species restoration.
Yadav, however, stated that experiences from different states have highlighted ecological, social, logistical and administrative challenges, which require careful planning.
Referring to the workshop being organised by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) in collaboration with the Rajasthan government, he said this will bring together field directors, wildlife experts and chief wildlife wardens from the different tiger landscapes across the country and respective states, to deliberate on the key management aspects of tiger reintroduction and augmentation programmes.
He said there would be deliberations on learnings and experiences of ongoing programmes and fostering knowledge exchange for strengthening future tiger conservation efforts.
The Minister further said that through this workshop, scope will be created for the identification of potential sources, adding these include ecological, social, managerial, and successful reintroduction programmes in the upcoming NTCA meeting.
"I believe that this two-day workshop will provide strategic recommendations for tiger-deficient reserves, with potential for future reintroduction efforts. Our objective is to make a framework for strengthening science-based decision-making and capacity building in the tiger conservation and recovery programme," he said.
Earlier in his address at the workshop, the Minister, while highlighting Sariska's remarkable turnaround, said, "Where once tigers had become completely extinct, today that same Sariska resonates with the roar of 56 tigers. This is not merely the return of tigers, but a powerful story of revival, scientific conservation, and collective resolve."
He said the tiger reintroduction programme in Sariska is a historic and exemplary achievement not only for India but for the entire world in the field of wildlife conservation and species restoration.
The Minister also emphasised on community participation for the successful implementation of any project. Rajasthan Forest Minister Sharma, while referring to Sariska, said, " In 2023, Sariska had 31 tigers. The current number stands at 56. By the end of 2026, the population will touch 60. "
He said this would not have been possible without the cooperation of the people living near the reserve. He also highlighted various works done by the state government for conversation of forests and wildlife protection.
Additional Director General (Project Tiger) Sanjay Kumar described Sariska's recovery as a landmark achievement in India's conservation history. "Sariska came as a stepping stone. The population of tigers was almost zero. Through reintroduction, the number now stands at 56. This has brought a lot of changes." Expressing concern over the human -wildlife conflict, he emphasised on mitigation to effectively address the growing challenge.
Director General of the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA), SP Yadav, said the reintroduction of tigers in Sariska has become a model for wildlife conservation globally. He also highlighted the challenges on re-introduction of reintroducing the tigers and stressed on capacity building.
India today has nearly 70% of the world's wild tiger population, with an estimated 3,682 wild tigers across 58 tiger reserves. Over the past decade, the tiger reserve network has expanded from 46 to 58 reserves, covering about 84,450 sq km.
India has also achieved the St. Petersburg Declaration target of doubling its wild tiger population. While many reserves now support healthy tiger populations, several landscapes continue to face challenges such as low tiger density, habitat fragmentation and inadequate prey populations despite possessing suitable habitats.
Also Read