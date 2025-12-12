ETV Bharat / bharat

Bhupender Yadav Reviews NCSCM Progress, Calls For More Effective, Integrated Costal Management

New Delhi: Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, on Friday directed the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management (NCSCM) to strengthen institutional capabilities, enhance scientific rigour across programmes, and expand collaborative engagement with coastal communities and traditional knowledge holders.

The Minister issued this directive, holding the third General Body (GB) meeting of the NCSCM, as its chairperson, here. He reviewed the scientific contributions of NCSCM, particularly in the areas of coastal ecosystem assessment, climate resilience, and marine habitat restoration.

The NCSCM presented its achievements in major thematic areas - conservation, livelihood, pollution, climate change, islands, geospatial technology, coastal processes, coastal marine spatial planning and integrated coastal zone management.

Yadav advised NCSCM authorities to deepen science–policy–community integration across its research and capacity-building initiatives. The GB also asked to finalise the vision document of NCSCM, in alignment with the 'Viksit Bharat 2047' theme, as per the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

The Union Minister also directed the institute officials to strengthen the capacity of the scientific cadre, including filling critical scientific positions and bringing in fresh talent to address emerging coastal and marine challenges.