Bhupender Yadav Reviews NCSCM Progress, Calls For More Effective, Integrated Costal Management

Published : December 12, 2025 at 5:31 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, on Friday directed the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management (NCSCM) to strengthen institutional capabilities, enhance scientific rigour across programmes, and expand collaborative engagement with coastal communities and traditional knowledge holders.
The Minister issued this directive, holding the third General Body (GB) meeting of the NCSCM, as its chairperson, here. He reviewed the scientific contributions of NCSCM, particularly in the areas of coastal ecosystem assessment, climate resilience, and marine habitat restoration.
The NCSCM presented its achievements in major thematic areas - conservation, livelihood, pollution, climate change, islands, geospatial technology, coastal processes, coastal marine spatial planning and integrated coastal zone management.
Yadav advised NCSCM authorities to deepen science–policy–community integration across its research and capacity-building initiatives. The GB also asked to finalise the vision document of NCSCM, in alignment with the 'Viksit Bharat 2047' theme, as per the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.
The Union Minister also directed the institute officials to strengthen the capacity of the scientific cadre, including filling critical scientific positions and bringing in fresh talent to address emerging coastal and marine challenges.
The importance of engaging eco-clubs, local institutions, and universities to foster interest in scientific learning and field-based inquiry was emphasised in the meeting.
The status of quality assurances received by the Laboratories of NCSCM through Quality Council of India (QCI) accreditations, such as National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL), National Accreditation Board for Education and Training (NABET), in addition to accreditation by CPCB and AERB, was put up before the GB.
The NCSCM is a major implementing partner for the National Coastal Mission 2.0. The NCSCM is engaged in several research and consultancy projects from different state governments and UT administrations and other organisations, including international bodies.
During the meeting, the Minister released three key knowledge products developed by NCSCM including Protocol for Assessment of Mangrove Forest Structure, Mangroves Fact Sheet and Salt Marsh Fact Sheet.
These knowledge products strengthen national efforts to improve understanding of coastal ecosystems and support evidence-based decision-making for their conservation and management.
