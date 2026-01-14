ETV Bharat / bharat

Bhupender Yadav Reiterates Centre's Strong Commitment For Preservation Of Aravalli

New Delhi: Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, on Wednesday, reaffirmed the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government's unwavering commitment to the preservation of the Aravalli region.

The Aravalli hills and ranges represent some of the oldest geological formations in India, stretching from Delhi through Haryana, Rajasthan, and into Gujarat. State governments have recognised their importance across 37 districts, emphasising their ecological role as a natural barrier against desertification in the northern regions, in addition to their contribution to the preservation of biodiversity and the enhancement of water recharge.

Speaking at a national conference on 'Eco-restoration of the Aravalli Landscape: Strengthening the Aravalli Green Wall' here, Yadav emphasised his profound personal connection to the Aravalli region and reiterated the Centre's unwavering commitment to its preservation.

Mentioning the Aravalli Green Wall Project, he said it was launched as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and India's commitment under the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) to restore 26 million hectares of degraded land.

"Under this initiative, 6.45 million hectares of degraded land in the Aravalli region have been identified, with greening work initiated over 2.7 million hectares across Gujarat, Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan. Divisional Forest Officers from 29 Aravalli districts are implementing the project, focusing on plantations of native species suited to arid and semi-arid conditions," he said.

Recalling a conservation decision, he said that around 97 square kilometres of Aravalli revenue land, stretching from Naurangpur to Nuh in Haryana and heavily degraded, has been identified for afforestation and has also been declared a Protected Forest by the State of Haryana for better protection and management.

He described it as a major policy intervention to protect and afforest the Aravallis after Independence, made possible under the vision of the Prime Minister and with active support from the then Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Citing the ecological and historical importance of the region, Yadav said the Aravallis are the country's oldest mountain range and have sheltered human civilisation for thousands of years. Yadav said the Aravalli ecosystem is protected by four tiger reserves and 18 protected areas, while additional green interventions are being undertaken wherever required.

He stated that India has taken global leadership in wildlife conservation, noting that the country is home to five of the world's seven big cat species and nearly 70 per cent of the global tiger population, which continues to grow. He said thousands of hectares in the Aravalli region have been restored in the last two to three years, and the government remains committed to continuing this work with ecology at the centre of development.