Bhupender Yadav Asks Delhi, Other Northern States To Prepare Action Plans For Pollution Hotspots
The Environment Minister said he has also asked Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab to share best practices to combat air pollution, reports Santu Das.
Published : September 3, 2026 at 6:48 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) Bhupender Yadav, on Friday, directed the Pollution Control Boards of Delhi and other northern states to prepare a comprehensive action plan for pollution hotspots in their respective regions, in a bid to further strengthen its fight against air pollution.
The Ministry, which has taken up the issue of air pollution in the northern region on priority, issued this directive during a meeting, convened by Yadav, with environment ministers and top brass of the PCBs of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab.
During the meeting, Yadav deliberated at length on strategies to combat air pollution in the Delhi and other northern states through active participation of all stakeholders.
After the meeting at Paryavaran Bhavan, Yadav told reporters, "I have asked the state PCBs to prepare an action plan for pollution hotspots in their respective regions. This would help combat air pollution in these areas through an integrated action."
Categorically stating that the focus is on practical and effective action plan at hotspots in Delhi and other neighbouring states, he added, "The main objective is to identify the various reasons behind the pollution, and prepare a plan to mitigate those issues."
In response to a question by ETV Bharat on the timeframe by which the states are expected to submit their action plans, he said, "After receiving the action plans, a meeting with all concerned ministries, including the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, would be held in this regard. Accordingly, we will carry forward our activities."
Referring to the Information, Education and Communication (IEC) action plan prepared by Delhi and other northern states, Yadav said, "We are focusing on the participation of all stakeholders. This should hit the grassroots in every state."
The Minister also highlighted the various sources affecting air pollution, including industry, construction and demolition waste, and stubble burning, and said efforts to mitigate these are ongoing.
Referring to industrial pollution, he said, "To tackle industrial pollution, we have directed industries to install Online Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems (OCEMS) and Air Pollution Control Devices (APCDs). We have achieved considerable success in this too."
Yadav also said Delhi and other northern states have been asked to engage with all concerned stakeholders in this regard, under the IEC campaign, which will be held from September this year to March next year.
Citing measures taken to curb stubble burning, he said he has already held two meetings with the Agriculture Minister over the matter. The Minister also said he has asked Delhi and other states to share their best practices to combat air pollution, so that they can adopt these in their respective regions.
"With everyone's collective effort, we can fight pollution. We will fight together," Yadav said.
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