ETV Bharat / bharat

Bhupender Yadav Asks Delhi, Other Northern States To Prepare Action Plans For Pollution Hotspots

New Delhi: Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) Bhupender Yadav, on Friday, directed the Pollution Control Boards of Delhi and other northern states to prepare a comprehensive action plan for pollution hotspots in their respective regions, in a bid to further strengthen its fight against air pollution.

The Ministry, which has taken up the issue of air pollution in the northern region on priority, issued this directive during a meeting, convened by Yadav, with environment ministers and top brass of the PCBs of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab.

During the meeting, Yadav deliberated at length on strategies to combat air pollution in the Delhi and other northern states through active participation of all stakeholders.

After the meeting at Paryavaran Bhavan, Yadav told reporters, "I have asked the state PCBs to prepare an action plan for pollution hotspots in their respective regions. This would help combat air pollution in these areas through an integrated action."

Categorically stating that the focus is on practical and effective action plan at hotspots in Delhi and other neighbouring states, he added, "The main objective is to identify the various reasons behind the pollution, and prepare a plan to mitigate those issues."

In response to a question by ETV Bharat on the timeframe by which the states are expected to submit their action plans, he said, "After receiving the action plans, a meeting with all concerned ministries, including the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, would be held in this regard. Accordingly, we will carry forward our activities."