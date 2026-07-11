BHU Scientists Discover New Fungal Genus At Chandraprabha Wildlife Sanctuary In Uttar Pradesh
The discovery has been published in the prestigious Q1 international journal 'Mycological Progress'.
Published : July 11, 2026 at 4:39 PM IST
Varanasi: In a significant development with respect to fungal research in India, researchers from the Department of Botany at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in Uttar Pradesh have discovered a new disease-causing fungal genus during a research on another plant disease at the Chandraprabha Wildlife Sanctuary in Chandauli.
The research was led by Dr Raghavendra Singh, an Associate Professor in the Department of Botany. His team included Saumyadeep Rajwar, Sanjay Yadav, Sanjit Kumar Verma, and Archana Singh.
This collaborative study also involved scientists such as Dr. Paras Nath Singh from the National Fungal Culture Collection of India (NFCCI) at the Agharkar Research Institute, Pune; Professor Samantha from China; Dr. Gargi Singh from DDU Gorakhpur University; and Dr. Shambhu Kumar, a Senior Scientist at the Kerala Forest Research Institute.
The newly identified fungus was discovered during research on an emerging leaf-spot disease affecting Cassia fistula (commonly known as Amaltas or the Golden Shower Tree) in the Chandraprabha Wildlife Sanctuary.
The discovery was published on July 10, 2026, in the prestigious Q1 international journal 'Mycological Progress'. This journal is published in Germany under the aegis of the German Mycological Society.
To ensure long-term preservation and facilitate future research, a living culture of this fungus has been deposited at the National Fungal Culture Collection of India (NFCCI) in Pune.
Dr Raghavendra Singh noted that the fungus was identified using comprehensive methods, including morphological and cultural studies, electron microscopy, and multigene molecular phylogenetic analysis.
Dr Singh said that India, owing to its diverse ecosystems, is a major global biodiversity hotspot and a center for fungal diversity. It supports thousands of fungal species that play crucial roles in nutrient cycling, ecosystem stability, agriculture, biotechnology, and the discovery of novel bioactive compounds.
He stated that the discovery of Hyalokamalomyces underscores the importance of the ongoing exploration of India's fungal wealth. Scientists believe that many as-yet-undiscovered fungi may hold immense potential for the development of new medicines, sustainable agricultural technologies, and other biotechnological applications. This makes fungal biodiversity a valuable resource for future scientific innovation.
Phylogenetic results have revealed that this fungus forms a distinct evolutionary lineage, clearly different from previously known lineages; therefore, it has been recognized as a new genus.
The name Hyalokamalomyces incorporates the Greek prefix 'Hyalo', meaning 'glass' or 'transparent' (referring to the fungus's transparent structures). The name 'kamalomyces' has been chosen in honor of Prof Kamal from DDU Gorakhpur University.
Prof Kamal is an internationally recognized mycologist who has conducted pioneering work on India's fungal biodiversity—specifically on 'Cercosporoid' fungi—and has inspired several generations of researchers.
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