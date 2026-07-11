ETV Bharat / bharat

BHU Scientists Discover New Fungal Genus At Chandraprabha Wildlife Sanctuary In Uttar Pradesh

Varanasi: In a significant development with respect to fungal research in India, researchers from the Department of Botany at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in Uttar Pradesh have discovered a new disease-causing fungal genus during a research on another plant disease at the Chandraprabha Wildlife Sanctuary in Chandauli.

The research was led by Dr Raghavendra Singh, an Associate Professor in the Department of Botany. His team included Saumyadeep Rajwar, Sanjay Yadav, Sanjit Kumar Verma, and Archana Singh.

This collaborative study also involved scientists such as Dr. Paras Nath Singh from the National Fungal Culture Collection of India (NFCCI) at the Agharkar Research Institute, Pune; Professor Samantha from China; Dr. Gargi Singh from DDU Gorakhpur University; and Dr. Shambhu Kumar, a Senior Scientist at the Kerala Forest Research Institute.

The newly identified fungus was discovered during research on an emerging leaf-spot disease affecting Cassia fistula (commonly known as Amaltas or the Golden Shower Tree) in the Chandraprabha Wildlife Sanctuary.

The discovery was published on July 10, 2026, in the prestigious Q1 international journal 'Mycological Progress'. This journal is published in Germany under the aegis of the German Mycological Society.

To ensure long-term preservation and facilitate future research, a living culture of this fungus has been deposited at the National Fungal Culture Collection of India (NFCCI) in Pune.