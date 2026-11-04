BHU Researchers Generate Landslide Susceptibility Map Of Uttarkashi
A study conducted by them has revealed that 9% area of the district has witnessed 73.52% of the landslides, reports Rohit Soni.
Published : November 4, 2026 at 6:32 PM IST
Dehradun: Uttarkashi remains one of the most landslide prone districts of Uttarakhand. Incidentally, 9 per cent area of the district has witnessed 73.52 per cent of the landslides. The areas along Yamuna and Bhagirathi river valleys, and the stretches of Gangotri and Yamunotri highways are sensitive to landslides.
These are the findings of a study entitled ‘Machine learning-based landslide susceptibility assessment in the Uttarkashi District of Uttarakhand’, which was published in the latest issue of the international journal Discover Geoscience. The study was carried out by a team of researchers from Banaras Hindu University, including Aman Chauhan, Seema Tiwari, Mukesh Singh, Yamuna Sharma, Tripti Jayal and Vikram Sharma.
They identified mountain height, slope, rock formations, rainfall, vegetation, river erosion and road construction as key factors behind the landslides in the district and have prepared a landslide susceptibility map of Uttarkashi with the help of modern machine learning techniques.
Vulnerability To Natural Disasters
The study states that Uttarkashi is an important border district in the Western Himalayas with a geographical area of approximately 8,016 sq km. Its geographical location and geological structure make it vulnerable to natural disasters. The district has three major geological formations of the Himalayas, the Lesser Himalaya Sequence, Higher Himalayan Crystalline And Tethyan Himalayan Sequence. The researchers found that rock fractures, cracks, geological movements and weak structures in these areas affect the stability of the mountains.
A large part of Uttarkashi is also highly earthquake-prone. Therefore, heavy rainfall or an earthquake can increase the risk of landslides on weakened hillsides. Researchers compiled a database based on satellite imagery, Google Earth Engine, Google Earth Pro, high-resolution images and local surveys to assess the landslide situation in the district.
They identified 1,994 locations where landslides had previously occurred. Indicators such as changes in the ground surface, loss of vegetation, hill formation and the topography of the affected area were used to identify these areas.
The researchers had earlier conducted a field survey in December 2025 during which 500 landslide sites were identified and inspected. Their geographic coordinates and other important information were obtained.
Database Created
For this study, a database of 3,988 areas was created which includes 1994 locations each of landslide prone and non-landslide prone areas. Instead of attributing the landslides to a single cause, the scientists looked at the14 different geographical, geological, environmental and human factors as the potential causes.
These included elevation, slope, direction, curvature, topographic ruggedness index, stream power index, distance from rivers, geological structure, distance from fault lines, rainfall, soil, vegetation index, land use, land cover and distance from roads.
Real Cause Of Landslides
Rainfall often increases water pressure in mountain cracks. Additionally, river flow erodes soil and rocks from beneath. Altering the mountain's natural structure during road construction can also affect its stability.
The highest number of landslides were recorded at altitudes between 1,501-3,000 m above sea level. This was followed by areas with elevations between 3,001-4,500 m, while areas with elevations below 1,500 m and above 6,000 m recorded comparatively fewer landslides.
According to the researchers, several factors coexist in medium-altitude mountainous regions that can increase the risk of landslides. These include mountain structure, weathering, natural slopes and human activities. Therefore, not only high-altitude mountains are vulnerable to landslides, but medium-altitude areas can also be at serious risk.
Machine Learning Models Used
The researchers used three advanced machine learning models to identify landslide-prone areas. These included Random Forest, Extreme Gradient Boosting (XGBoost) and Light Gradient Boosting Machine (LightGBM). These were used to generate a landslide susceptibility map of Uttarkashi district. The district was categorized into five categories for landslide vulnerability.
The study revealed that landslides are not uniform across the district, but certain geographic regions are more prone to them. The areas identified as high and very high landslide susceptibility by all three models studied include the areas along the Yamuna and Bhagirathi river systems.
Yamunotri and Gangotri highways are also vulnerable to landslides. In these areas, the combined effects of mountain formation, river erosion, geological structure, rainfall and human activities can increase the likelihood of landslides.
It was found that there is a need to monitor construction activities, slope stability and drainage systems along the roads and river valleys. It is also important to integrate population, roads, buildings and other infrastructure with vulnerability maps to assess the actual landslide risk.
Suggestions Given
The researchers have made a series of suggestions which include the inclusion of high-resolution geographical data and near-real-time environmental information to accurately assess landslide susceptibility.
To achieve this, systematic field surveys, improved landslide databases, high-quality digital elevation models, recent rainfall data, antecedent soil moisture, seismic activity and remote sensing techniques must be expanded.
Furthermore, these models need to be tested over time and in different geographic regions to determine their effectiveness in other Himalayan regions.
One of the researchers, Aman Chauhan said, “Landslides can't be viewed simply as a natural disaster. Mountain topography, weak rock, rainfall, river erosion, vegetation changes and activities like road construction all combine to influence an area's vulnerability.”
The study has indicated that landslide occurrences have been particularly high in certain limited areas of the district. Therefore, planning development projects requires more than just considering the road or construction site. It needs scientific assessment of the area's geological conditions, slopes, drainage and landslide susceptibility. Continuous monitoring, geological investigation, slope stabilization and drainage systems are essential in the vulnerable areas.
Mitigation Efforts Underway
Disaster Management Secretary, Vinod Kumar Suman disclosed, “Landslide mitigation is being emphasized. A survey of landslide-prone areas in the state has been conducted. Mitigation work has been completed in 78 per cent of the landslide-prone areas identified in the survey conducted two years ago. It is a matter of relief that no landslides occurred in 2026 in the areas where mitigation work was done.”
He added that talks are underway with expert agencies to develop an early landslide warning system. Geological Survey of India (GSI) is already working in this area. Efforts are also underway to install sensors in some landslide-prone areas.
“Two years ago, a survey was conducted along the Char Dham Yatra route during which approximately 50 landslide-prone areas were identified. Of these, around 40 have been mitigated. However, new landslide zones develop every year. A new survey will be conducted this year,” Suman added.
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