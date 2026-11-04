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BHU Researchers Generate Landslide Susceptibility Map Of Uttarkashi

Dehradun: Uttarkashi remains one of the most landslide prone districts of Uttarakhand. Incidentally, 9 per cent area of the district has witnessed 73.52 per cent of the landslides. The areas along Yamuna and Bhagirathi river valleys, and the stretches of Gangotri and Yamunotri highways are sensitive to landslides.

These are the findings of a study entitled ‘Machine learning-based landslide susceptibility assessment in the Uttarkashi District of Uttarakhand’, which was published in the latest issue of the international journal Discover Geoscience . The study was carried out by a team of researchers from Banaras Hindu University, including Aman Chauhan, Seema Tiwari, Mukesh Singh, Yamuna Sharma, Tripti Jayal and Vikram Sharma.

They identified mountain height, slope, rock formations, rainfall, vegetation, river erosion and road construction as key factors behind the landslides in the district and have prepared a landslide susceptibility map of Uttarkashi with the help of modern machine learning techniques.

Vulnerability To Natural Disasters

The study states that Uttarkashi is an important border district in the Western Himalayas with a geographical area of approximately 8,016 sq km. Its geographical location and geological structure make it vulnerable to natural disasters. The district has three major geological formations of the Himalayas, the Lesser Himalaya Sequence, Higher Himalayan Crystalline And Tethyan Himalayan Sequence. The researchers found that rock fractures, cracks, geological movements and weak structures in these areas affect the stability of the mountains.

Most landslides were observed in areas with altitudes between 1,501 and 3,000 m (Aman Chauhan)

A large part of Uttarkashi is also highly earthquake-prone. Therefore, heavy rainfall or an earthquake can increase the risk of landslides on weakened hillsides. Researchers compiled a database based on satellite imagery, Google Earth Engine, Google Earth Pro, high-resolution images and local surveys to assess the landslide situation in the district.

They identified 1,994 locations where landslides had previously occurred. Indicators such as changes in the ground surface, loss of vegetation, hill formation and the topography of the affected area were used to identify these areas.

The researchers had earlier conducted a field survey in December 2025 during which 500 landslide sites were identified and inspected. Their geographic coordinates and other important information were obtained.

Landslide prone areas (Aman Chauhan)

Database Created

For this study, a database of 3,988 areas was created which includes 1994 locations each of landslide prone and non-landslide prone areas. Instead of attributing the landslides to a single cause, the scientists looked at the14 different geographical, geological, environmental and human factors as the potential causes.

These included elevation, slope, direction, curvature, topographic ruggedness index, stream power index, distance from rivers, geological structure, distance from fault lines, rainfall, soil, vegetation index, land use, land cover and distance from roads.

Real Cause Of Landslides

Rainfall often increases water pressure in mountain cracks. Additionally, river flow erodes soil and rocks from beneath. Altering the mountain's natural structure during road construction can also affect its stability.

The highest number of landslides were recorded at altitudes between 1,501-3,000 m above sea level. This was followed by areas with elevations between 3,001-4,500 m, while areas with elevations below 1,500 m and above 6,000 m recorded comparatively fewer landslides.

Many parts of the Yamunotri and Gangotri highways are vulnerable to landslides (Aman Chauhan)

According to the researchers, several factors coexist in medium-altitude mountainous regions that can increase the risk of landslides. These include mountain structure, weathering, natural slopes and human activities. Therefore, not only high-altitude mountains are vulnerable to landslides, but medium-altitude areas can also be at serious risk.

Machine Learning Models Used