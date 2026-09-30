ETV Bharat / bharat

Madhya Pradesh: Retired IAS Officer Rakesh Agarwal Murdered In Bhopal; Maid Missing

Bhopal: A 70-year-old retired IAS officer, Rakesh Agarwal, was found dead with his throat slit at his home in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal during the wee hours of Wednesday.

The official said that efforts are on to ascertain the motive behind the murder, adding that, "Why the murder was committed, who else is involved and other related facts of the crime will come out in the police investigation."

Preliminary investigations point to the role of a domestic help in the gruesome killing. A senior police official told ETV Bharat that they have launched a search for the domestic help who has been missing since the incident came to light.

Once the questioning is over, we will be able to share more details, he said.

At around 5 am, the City Police received the first call about the crime. The residence of the deceased IAS officer is located in Suraj Nagar, which falls under the jurisdiction of Ratibad police station.

Agarwal, who lived with his wife, slept alone at the time of the incident. His wife used another room to sleep on Tuesday night. Senior police officers reached the spot soon after receiving information about the incident.

A relative showing a picture of retired IAS officer Rakesh Agarwal (ETV Bharat)

The missing maid had been hired by Agarwal's family two days ago. The maid remains at large.

Additional Police Commissioner Shailendra Singh Chauhan said a case has been registered in connection with the murder of a retired IAS officer. "The police have sent the body for a post-mortem examination. We are investigating every aspect of the case," he said.