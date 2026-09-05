ETV Bharat / bharat

Bhopal Society, Built On Land Once Owned By Muslim, Issues Notice Stipulating 'Preference For Hindu Families'

Taking cognisance of the notice, a Bhopal-based lawyer lodged a complaint at the Habibganj police station. A resident, Pyare Khan alias Shamsho Ahmed Khan, who filed the complaint, said, "My late grandfather, Noor Mohammad, owned over 150 acres of land in the Shahpura village area. The administration acquired my land for public use and developed plots on it to lease out to people. My grandfather did not object to his land being used for public purposes. However, he was deeply hurt when society members put up a notice in the Block C-3 of the PMAY residential complex, stipulating that priority must be given to a specific community regarding both leasing and selling flats."

Bhopal: A dispute regarding a controversial notice issued by residents of a Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) residential complex near the 'Number 12' bus stop in the Madhya Pradesh capital has reached the police station. The notice, displayed by residents of Block C-3, states that priority should be given to Hindu families when leasing out flats.

Pyare Khan asserts, "The society's intent is clear: There is a ban on providing housing to minorities. Everyone in the country has equal legal rights. Our city, Bhopal, is a symbol of peace, yet certain anti-social elements are deliberately trying to vitiate the atmosphere through such mischief. The committee is discriminating against minorities. This matter should be investigated, and legal action taken against the mischief-makers."

The notice also outlines several standard society rules. These include instructions regarding a monthly maintenance fee of Rs 1,000 for flat owners or tenants, designated parking, cleanliness, adherence to fire safety norms, and a prohibition on loud noise between 10 pm and 6 am.

However, amid these rules, the line mandating priority for tenants based on religion has become the primary source of the controversy. Habibganj Station House Officer Sanjeev Choukse stated, "A written complaint has been received, and the matter is being investigated. We are looking into who wrote the notice and the motive behind putting it up. Those responsible will be summoned for questioning."

Meanwhile, office-bearers of the society committee have maintained silence on the issue.