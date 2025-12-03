ETV Bharat / bharat

Bhopal Gas Tragedy: 41 Years On, the Suffering Still Continues

Bhopal: Nearly 3,000 people died quietly in their sleep on the night of December 2, 1984. Tens of thousands, who were at a distance from Bhopal’s Union Carbide factory spewing the poisonous methyl isocyanate gas ran for their lives, not knowing why. Hundreds died in the stampede.

Within days, the death toll was between 15,000 and 20,000. Nearly 500,000 survivors were left with respiratory problems. After 41 years, after one and a half generations, the wounds are afresh in the minds and bodies of many.

Rama Devi Shukla, founder member of Chingari Trust, said children with disabilities were born to those affected by the methyl isocyanate gas leak. Shukla lost two children and her husband. One of her two surviving daughters has been struck with cancer.

Rama Devi said, “This poisonous gas has destroyed my happy family.” Rashida B, a founder member of the Chingari Trust, said, “Our city was ruined…Today, after 41 years, no government is ready to do anything. The government knew that children affected by Union Carbide would be born with disabilities.”

She said the Supreme Court also ordered insurance for over 100,000 children, but the government has not provided any. In September, the Supreme Court issued contempt notices to several government officials for ignoring its 2012 directive ordering remedial steps on the medical front.

“My younger sister was born at home. She is completely disabled. There was a girl in Didi's house who had no lips and no palate.

Rashida said, “Very few, who survived that night, are alive today. But their children are suffering. The situation is getting worse. The next generation is being ruined.”