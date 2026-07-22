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Bhojshala Row: SC To hear Muslim side's Plea Over Alternate Namaz Site, Seeks Response Of MP

Police personnel stand guard outside the Bhojshala Temple as Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) submits survey report on Bhojshala complex before Madhya Pradesh High Court, in Dhar. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court agreed to hear on Friday a plea of the Muslim side alleging that the alternate site identified by the Madhya Pradesh government for offering namaz was located too far from the disputed Bhojshala complex in Dhar.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to obtain instructions from the Madhya Pradesh government on the possibility of providing an alternate prayer site adjacent to the disputed complex.

Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, appearing for the Muslim side, submitted that the court had directed the state to provide an open space near the Bhojshala site for prayers.

However, he alleged that the land identified by the authorities is around 2 km away. "The order was that land should be near the Bhojshala site. The land given for Friday prayer is 2 km away. We have already missed Friday prayers," Ahmadi said.