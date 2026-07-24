ETV Bharat / bharat

Bhojshala Row: Supreme Court To Hear Muslim Side's Plea Over Location Of Alternative Namaz Site On July 29

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear on July 29 a petition by the Muslim side, which claimed that the alternative site identified by the Madhya Pradesh government for offering namaz is unacceptably distant from the disputed Bhojshala complex in Dhar. The Muslim side is seeking a place near the Bhojshala complex for offering Friday prayers.

On July 22, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant assured listing of the plea on Friday. However, the matter was mentioned by senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi at the fag-end of the hearing as it was not shown on the cause list. Ahmadi claimed that two Friday prayers have already been missed and the allocated site is 1.3 km away.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Madhya Pradesh government, informed the bench that the site is 900 metres away. Ahmadi said, "We don't have helicopters... by road it is 1.3 km. There is an attempt to always not follow orders of this court." Mehta replied, "I cannot be swayed away by emotions."

The bench told the counsel that the interim plea would be listed for hearing on Wednesday, July 29. Earlier, Mehta had said that he would persuade the administration to identify a nearer spot.