ETV Bharat / bharat

Bhojshala Row: SC To Examine On Thursday Muslim Side's Plea Over Namaz Site

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to examine a plea by the Muslim side on Thursday, alleging non-compliance with its directions to provide an alternative site near the disputed Bhojshala complex in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar for offering Friday prayers.

Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi mentioned the matter before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant just as the court was about to rise for the day. Earlier this week, the apex court had agreed to hear the plea on Wednesday. However, it could not be taken up as the bench rose early.

“Your orders are not being complied with. The site is 1.3 km away, and the (district) collector has passed an order saying that only this site will be allotted,” Ahmadi said. The CJI asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Madhya Pradesh government, “Why don’t you give the alternate site details to Mr Ahmadi.”

Ahmadi pressed that the court’s earlier directions were not being implemented. Mehta said that the administration had identified another location. However, Ahmadi objected to the proposed location, saying that it was unsuitable and far away. Ahmadi said there is a dargah near the Bhojshala site, and there is land in front of that which can be allotted.