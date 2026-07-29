Bhojshala Row: SC To Examine On Thursday Muslim Side's Plea Over Namaz Site
The top court was hearing appeals filed by the Muslim side against the MP HC's judgment declaring the disputed Bhojshala complex a temple.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : July 29, 2026 at 6:25 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to examine a plea by the Muslim side on Thursday, alleging non-compliance with its directions to provide an alternative site near the disputed Bhojshala complex in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar for offering Friday prayers.
Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi mentioned the matter before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant just as the court was about to rise for the day. Earlier this week, the apex court had agreed to hear the plea on Wednesday. However, it could not be taken up as the bench rose early.
“Your orders are not being complied with. The site is 1.3 km away, and the (district) collector has passed an order saying that only this site will be allotted,” Ahmadi said. The CJI asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Madhya Pradesh government, “Why don’t you give the alternate site details to Mr Ahmadi.”
Ahmadi pressed that the court’s earlier directions were not being implemented. Mehta said that the administration had identified another location. However, Ahmadi objected to the proposed location, saying that it was unsuitable and far away. Ahmadi said there is a dargah near the Bhojshala site, and there is land in front of that which can be allotted.
The bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, said the matter will be taken up for hearing on Thursday. On July 22, the bench had assured listing of the plea on Friday. However, the matter was mentioned by Ahmadi at the fag end of the hearing on that say as it was not shown on the cause list.
On July 14, the bench directed the state government to provide a separate open space adjacent to the disputed site for offering Friday namaz between 1 PM and 3 PM until the matter is finally decided.
The apex court was hearing appeals filed by the Muslim side against the Madhya Pradesh High Court’s judgment declaring the disputed Bhojshala complex a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati.
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