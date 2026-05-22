ETV Bharat / bharat

Bhojshala Dispute Reaches SC As Hindu Groups Get Ready To Perform 'Maha Aarti' After 721 Years

Dhar: At a time when Hindu organisations are all set to perform a 'Maha Aarti' (grand prayer ceremony) at the Bhojshala on Friday (May 22) after a period of 721 years, the Supreme Court will begin hearing on a petition that challenges the recent verdict of Madhya Pradesh High Court, which ruled that the complex had been a Hindu temple.

The apex court will hear the Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by Quazi Moinuddin, on behalf of the Muslim side, claiming that the High Court verdict affects the religious rights of the Muslim community

The Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court had recognised the Kamal Maula Mosque complex, situated within the Bhojshala premises, as a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati. The High Court has revoked the permission previously granted to the Muslim community to offer Friday prayers at the site. The Intizamia Committee of the Kamal Maula Mosque and the All India Muslim Personal Law Board were also parties in this case before the High Court.

The petition challenges the High Court's findings concerning the character and usage of the disputed structure, contending that the order adversely affects the religious rights of the Muslim community.

Based on a report of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), the High Court accepted the claim that the disputed site was a temple. While quashing a 2003 ASI circular which allowed both Hindu worship and Muslim prayers at the site on different days, the High Court effectively held that namaz cannot be performed there.

Anticipating that the Muslim side would approach the Supreme Court, the Hindu parties had already filed a caveat petition in the apex court. This petition requests the Supreme Court not to issue any ex parte (unilateral) orders without hearing the arguments of the Hindu parties.

Abdul Samad, a representative of the Muslim side, stated that senior advocate Salman Khurshid would present the matter before the Supreme Court on their behalf and seek a stay on the High Court order.

Maha Aarti At Bhojshala After 721 Years

Following the landmark verdict delivered by the High Court on May 15, Hindu organisations are set to perform a 'Maha Aarti' at the Bhojshala on Friday.