Bhojshala Dispute Reaches SC As Hindu Groups Get Ready To Perform 'Maha Aarti' After 721 Years
The special leave petition before Supreme Court challenges the HC order contending that it adversely affects the religious rights of the Muslim community.
Published : May 22, 2026 at 11:45 AM IST
Dhar: At a time when Hindu organisations are all set to perform a 'Maha Aarti' (grand prayer ceremony) at the Bhojshala on Friday (May 22) after a period of 721 years, the Supreme Court will begin hearing on a petition that challenges the recent verdict of Madhya Pradesh High Court, which ruled that the complex had been a Hindu temple.
The apex court will hear the Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by Quazi Moinuddin, on behalf of the Muslim side, claiming that the High Court verdict affects the religious rights of the Muslim community
The Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court had recognised the Kamal Maula Mosque complex, situated within the Bhojshala premises, as a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati. The High Court has revoked the permission previously granted to the Muslim community to offer Friday prayers at the site. The Intizamia Committee of the Kamal Maula Mosque and the All India Muslim Personal Law Board were also parties in this case before the High Court.
The petition challenges the High Court's findings concerning the character and usage of the disputed structure, contending that the order adversely affects the religious rights of the Muslim community.
Based on a report of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), the High Court accepted the claim that the disputed site was a temple. While quashing a 2003 ASI circular which allowed both Hindu worship and Muslim prayers at the site on different days, the High Court effectively held that namaz cannot be performed there.
Anticipating that the Muslim side would approach the Supreme Court, the Hindu parties had already filed a caveat petition in the apex court. This petition requests the Supreme Court not to issue any ex parte (unilateral) orders without hearing the arguments of the Hindu parties.
Abdul Samad, a representative of the Muslim side, stated that senior advocate Salman Khurshid would present the matter before the Supreme Court on their behalf and seek a stay on the High Court order.
Maha Aarti At Bhojshala After 721 Years
Following the landmark verdict delivered by the High Court on May 15, Hindu organisations are set to perform a 'Maha Aarti' at the Bhojshala on Friday.
To prevent any untoward incident, barricades have been put up at various locations to maintain law and order. Extra pickets have also been established across the city, and social media platforms are also being closely monitored, officials said.
With the dual objective of instilling a sense of security among citizens and sending a strong message to anti-social elements, the police conducted a massive peace march (flag march) through the city's main roads on Thursday. During this march, police personnel were seen carrying the Tricolour, conveying a message of patriotism and communal harmony. The district administration has appealed to the public to maintain peace and strictly adhere to the court's directives.
Ashok Jain, a patron of the Bhoj Utsav Samiti, stated, "Following the historic verdict by the High Court, the Hindu community will take out a procession on Friday afternoon and perform a Maha Aarti at the Bhojshala. This particular Friday has arrived after a gap of 721 years, and the occasion is deeply intertwined with our collective self-respect. The entire Hindu community will offer prayers at the Bhojshala."
Over 1,500 Security Personnel Deployed In Dhar
To ensure robust security arrangements across the district, around 1,500 personnel comprising local police, two specialised companies of the Rapid Action Force (RAF), and contingents from other armed police units have been deployed. A state of heightened alert is being maintained at all major intersections and sensitive locations, particularly in Muslim-majority areas of the city. Security forces are also conducting continuous patrols in these zones to promptly prevent any possible incidents that may disturb peace, officials added.
Worship Performed With Great Fervor at Bhojshala on Tuesday:
On Tuesday, a large number of devotees gathered at Bhojshala to recite the Hanuman Chalisa and offer oblations into the 'Yagna Kund' (sacrificial fire pit). Following worship, the devotees also set off a spectacular display of fireworks outside the complex. Hindu organisations celebrated this occasion as a 'Vijay Utsav' (Festival of Victory).
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