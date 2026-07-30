ETV Bharat / bharat

Bhogapuram Airport To Levy Rs 835 UDF Charge For Domestic Passengers

Newly Constructed Bhogapuram International Airport Is All Set To Start Commercial Operations From August 17. ( ETV Bharat )

Amaravati/Vizianagaram: Flying from the newly constructed Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport at Bhogapuram is likely to be costly affair as the operator of the new airport has fixed a user development fee (UDF) of Rs 835 for domestic passengers departing from Visakhapatnam and Rs 1,255 for international passengers.

Similarly, those arriving from domestic destinations will charged Rs 355 and those arriving from abroad Rs 545.

GMR Visakhapatnam International Airport Limited (GVIAL), the airport operator, disclosed this directive issued by the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) to the stock exchanges on Wednesday.

These charges will take effect once commercial operations commence at the new airport, likely on August 17.

Currently, the Vizag airport collects a user development fee of Rs 325 for outbound passengers, while there is no UDF for arriving passengers.