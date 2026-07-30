Bhogapuram Airport To Levy Rs 835 UDF Charge For Domestic Passengers
These charges will take effect once commercial operations commence at the new airport, likely on August 17.
Published : July 30, 2026 at 10:09 PM IST
Amaravati/Vizianagaram: Flying from the newly constructed Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport at Bhogapuram is likely to be costly affair as the operator of the new airport has fixed a user development fee (UDF) of Rs 835 for domestic passengers departing from Visakhapatnam and Rs 1,255 for international passengers.
Similarly, those arriving from domestic destinations will charged Rs 355 and those arriving from abroad Rs 545.
GMR Visakhapatnam International Airport Limited (GVIAL), the airport operator, disclosed this directive issued by the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) to the stock exchanges on Wednesday.
These charges will take effect once commercial operations commence at the new airport, likely on August 17.
Currently, the Vizag airport collects a user development fee of Rs 325 for outbound passengers, while there is no UDF for arriving passengers.
First flight to departure to Singapore
Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister Atchannaidu stated that CM Chandrababu deserves the credit for completing the Bhogapuram Airport within just 24 months of assuming power. He remarked that it is shameful for YSRCP leaders to claim this achievement as their own.
Speaking to media persons at the Bhogapuram Airport on Wednesday alongside another minister, Kondapalli Srinivas, he mentioned that officials informed him a flight would arrive from Singapore on August 16, with the first return flight to Singapore scheduled to depart at midnight on August 17.
He noted that the idea for the Bhogapuram Airport project originated with Chandrababu during Cyclone Hudhud. He lashed out at the YSRCP, accusing them of creating numerous obstacles and attempting to mislead farmers.
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