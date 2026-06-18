Interview: 'Bhartiya Shiksha Board An Alternative For Those Who Believe In Indian Tradition'
Chairman N P Singh says the difference lies in BSB's Indianisation of pedagogy, stress on worldview that sees the world as family, reports Saurabh Shukla.
Published : June 18, 2026 at 5:33 PM IST
New Delhi: Even as India proceeds to implement the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Bhartiya Shiksha Board (BSB) is emerging as a new national alternative to CBSE. BSB is aiming to blend modern education with India’s ancient knowledge traditions. Led by former IAS officer N P Singh this board seeks to promote holistic, experience-based learning, while equipping students with the skills needed for the 21st century.
In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Singh said education should go beyond textbooks and examinations. He stressed, “True education is not limited to textbooks and examinations. It must nurture the mind, body and soul, while equipping individuals with the skills needed to make a positive contribution to society and the nation in today’s world. The board has already begun expanding its presence across India and close to 1,000 schools are under this board now,” he added.
Model Rooted In Indian Tradition
Talking further about Bhartiya Shiksha Board, Singh said the board offers affiliation to schools from Classes I to XII, and is recognised as equivalent to CBSE. Students graduating from BSB-affiliated schools are eligible for higher education and professional courses as its Class X and Class XII certificates are recognised by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), the University Grants Commission (UGC), the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and various state governments.
How BSB Differs From CBSE?
When asked by ETV Bharat how BSB differs from CBSE and other state boards, Singh said all boards share the same academic standing, but their educational philosophies are different. He argued that while CBSE evolved from an education system influenced by the colonial-era "Macaulay" framework, BSB seeks to revive and modernise India’s own educational traditions.
Its curriculum includes teachings from the Vedas, Upanishads, Bhagavad Gita, Jain and Buddhist philosophies, inspiring stories of Indian thinkers and leaders, constitutional values and elements of the Gurukul tradition, alongside contemporary science and technology. Singh also emphasised that the curriculum has been designed in accordance with the National Curriculum Framework and the National Education Policy 2020.
He said the focus is on understanding rather than rote leraning. Teaching methods are designed to be experiential and activity based.
Preparing Students For Future
Speaking about artificial intelligence (AI) and future-ready learning, Singh said the board aims to strike a balance between technological advancement and holistic development. The academic burden has been kept comparatively lighter to support students’ mental well being. At the same time the curriculum places strong emphasis on developing critical thinking, creativity and life skills, which are considered essential for the 21st century.
He added that AI will also be part of the learning process, with a particular focus on its creative applications, rather than its purely technical aspects. “The idea is to create students who are innovative thinkers while remaining rooted in Indian values,” he said.
Addressing Parent's Concerns
As interest in the board grows, parents have raised several questions, including whether education will be limited to Hindi medium instruction and if students shifting from CBSE would face academic challenges. Singh clarified on ETV Bharat that BSB is not intended to replace mainstream education, but in offering a different pedagogical approach within the framework of India’s new education policy.
According to him, this board will function like any other recognised school board in the country. The difference lies in the Indianisation of teaching methods and in helping students develop a worldview that sees the entire world as one family, rather than promoting divisions. The board has also introduced dedicated training programmes for teachers, and is organising workshops for parents to help them understand the new system, he added.