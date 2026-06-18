ETV Bharat / bharat

Interview: 'Bhartiya Shiksha Board An Alternative For Those Who Believe In Indian Tradition'

New Delhi: Even as India proceeds to implement the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Bhartiya Shiksha Board (BSB) is emerging as a new national alternative to CBSE. BSB is aiming to blend modern education with India’s ancient knowledge traditions. Led by former IAS officer N P Singh this board seeks to promote holistic, experience-based learning, while equipping students with the skills needed for the 21st century.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Singh said education should go beyond textbooks and examinations. He stressed, “True education is not limited to textbooks and examinations. It must nurture the mind, body and soul, while equipping individuals with the skills needed to make a positive contribution to society and the nation in today’s world. The board has already begun expanding its presence across India and close to 1,000 schools are under this board now,” he added.

Model Rooted In Indian Tradition

Talking further about Bhartiya Shiksha Board, Singh said the board offers affiliation to schools from Classes I to XII, and is recognised as equivalent to CBSE. Students graduating from BSB-affiliated schools are eligible for higher education and professional courses as its Class X and Class XII certificates are recognised by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), the University Grants Commission (UGC), the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and various state governments.

How BSB Differs From CBSE?

When asked by ETV Bharat how BSB differs from CBSE and other state boards, Singh said all boards share the same academic standing, but their educational philosophies are different. He argued that while CBSE evolved from an education system influenced by the colonial-era "Macaulay" framework, BSB seeks to revive and modernise India’s own educational traditions.

Its curriculum includes teachings from the Vedas, Upanishads, Bhagavad Gita, Jain and Buddhist philosophies, inspiring stories of Indian thinkers and leaders, constitutional values and elements of the Gurukul tradition, alongside contemporary science and technology. Singh also emphasised that the curriculum has been designed in accordance with the National Curriculum Framework and the National Education Policy 2020.