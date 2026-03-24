SPECIAL: Bharatpur's Tourist Magnet Falls Silent As War On Iran Impacts Foreign Arrivals
Due to the international situation and travel advisories, foreign tourists from Europe, the US, and Arab countries have cancelled travel to India, reports Shyamveer Singh.
Published : March 24, 2026 at 12:46 PM IST
Bharatpur: International geopolitical developments are having a profound impact on tourism in the district. With the US-Israel war on Iran having disrupted flight operations, pushed inflation and security concerns, the number of incoming tourists from Europe, the Arab nations, and the United States have reduced to a trickle.
In March alone, bookings for approximately 5,000 foreign tourists to the Bharatpur were cancelled, leaving hotels largely vacant. The Keoladeo Ghana National Park — a top choice for foreign visitors — now wears a deserted look. Group bookings for guides are being cancelled regularly, exerting a direct and severe strain on the local economy that is heavily dependent on tourism.
According to local hoteliers, this period is typically considered the peak season for the arrival of foreign tourists. However, this year, the season has been severely disrupted. Hotelier Laxman Singh explained that international flight operations have been badly affected due to the prevailing war.
Previously, flight routes from the Gulf nations to India were direct and convenient. Now, due to airspace uncertainties and route diversions, travel has become increasingly difficult, casting a direct impact on the number of tourist arrivals. Singh further noted that travel advisories issued by the US and Israel — cautioning their citizens against undertaking non-essential travel — has had a widespread effect, leading a significant number of foreign tourists to cancel their plans to visit India.
Tourists Return Early
Laxman Singh also revealed that foreign tourists already in India have also cut their trips short to return to their respective home countries, dealing a double blow to the tourism industry. On the one hand, new bookings have been cancelled; on the other, the number of existing tourists has dwindled.
Singh said that all through March, most hotels in the district remained vacant. Under normal circumstances, hotels would be fully booked at this time of year, affecting all tourism-linked sectors, from hotels, tour guides, transport services, and local markets.
Anupam Singh, president of the local tourism society, confirmed that approximately 5,000 bookings made by foreign tourists were cancelled during March. European tourists constitute the largest segment of these visitors, although US and other foreign tourists have also cancelled in significant numbers. This has resulted in substantial financial losses for the district's tourism industry.
Keoladeo Ghana Lies Deserted
The impact is most acutely felt at the bird sanctuary, which is otherwise a tourist magnet. Nature guide Ishwar Singh said most foreign visitors who come here are specifically interested in birdwatching and photography. The winter and spring seasons, particularly February and March, are their most favoured times.
However, due to the war, the influx of foreign tourists to the bird sanctuary has come to a near standstill in March. While the park is usually bustling with activity at this time of year, it currently lies shrouded in silence.
Due to disruptions in international flights and uncertainty surrounding travel routes, foreign tourists are unable to reach India. Travel plans of tourists who travelled via the Gulf nations to reach Delhi and then Bharatpur have been disrupted.
Nature guide Mahendra Singh said around 10 large tourist groups have cancelled bookings with him. He said this has already had a profound impact on the livelihoods of nature guides, rickshaw pullers, hotel owners, and others associated with the tourism sector. This season typically accounts for a significant portion of their annual income, but this year, this has all but vanished.
Data supports his claims. After 20,773 foreign tourists arrived to Bharatpur in 2019-20, there was a drastic fall during the COVID period (2020-21), when numbers dropped to a mere 165, and in 2021-22, when it stood at just 408. There was a subsequent recovery, with 6,180 foreign tourists arriving in Bharatpur in 2022-23, 5,422 in 2023-24, and 6,649 in 2024-25.
Impact On Business
Rahul Agarwal, secretary of the Federation of Rajasthan Hotels Association, states that the ongoing tensions between Israel and Iran have impacted the hotel industry by up to 90 per cent. Not only have foreign tourists planning to visit the state during the March-April season cancelled bookings; even Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) traveling to India for weddings or other events have cancelled their plans.
Agarwal has appealed to the government to provide a relief package and tax exemptions for hotel owners. Given that tourism contributes 12 percent to Rajasthan's total GDP, this matter warrants serious consideration, he said.
Tourism expert Sanjay Kaushik said, "March-April is a crucial period in the tourism calendar. Last-minute cancellations or changes in travel plans constitute a major blow, not only to the hotel industry but to the entire tourism sector. More than just the statistics, the business generated at the tail end of the season sustains the industry's hopes until the next cycle. But, the current climate of uncertainty is giving rise to numerous challenges."