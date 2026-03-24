ETV Bharat / bharat

SPECIAL: Bharatpur's Tourist Magnet Falls Silent As War On Iran Impacts Foreign Arrivals

Bharatpur: International geopolitical developments are having a profound impact on tourism in the district. With the US-Israel war on Iran having disrupted flight operations, pushed inflation and security concerns, the number of incoming tourists from Europe, the Arab nations, and the United States have reduced to a trickle.

In March alone, bookings for approximately 5,000 foreign tourists to the Bharatpur were cancelled, leaving hotels largely vacant. The Keoladeo Ghana National Park — a top choice for foreign visitors — now wears a deserted look. Group bookings for guides are being cancelled regularly, exerting a direct and severe strain on the local economy that is heavily dependent on tourism.

According to local hoteliers, this period is typically considered the peak season for the arrival of foreign tourists. However, this year, the season has been severely disrupted. Hotelier Laxman Singh explained that international flight operations have been badly affected due to the prevailing war.

Previously, flight routes from the Gulf nations to India were direct and convenient. Now, due to airspace uncertainties and route diversions, travel has become increasingly difficult, casting a direct impact on the number of tourist arrivals. Singh further noted that travel advisories issued by the US and Israel — cautioning their citizens against undertaking non-essential travel — has had a widespread effect, leading a significant number of foreign tourists to cancel their plans to visit India.

Tourists Return Early

Laxman Singh also revealed that foreign tourists already in India have also cut their trips short to return to their respective home countries, dealing a double blow to the tourism industry. On the one hand, new bookings have been cancelled; on the other, the number of existing tourists has dwindled.

Singh said that all through March, most hotels in the district remained vacant. Under normal circumstances, hotels would be fully booked at this time of year, affecting all tourism-linked sectors, from hotels, tour guides, transport services, and local markets.

Anupam Singh, president of the local tourism society, confirmed that approximately 5,000 bookings made by foreign tourists were cancelled during March. European tourists constitute the largest segment of these visitors, although US and other foreign tourists have also cancelled in significant numbers. This has resulted in substantial financial losses for the district's tourism industry.

Keoladeo Ghana Lies Deserted