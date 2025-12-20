Rajasthan: Keoladeo Park To Replace Cages With Natural Enclosures, Use Nature As Healer
Park Director Chetan Kumar BV said the existing rescue centre is being upgraded and developed into a "soft release enclosure."
Bharatpur: The treatment and rehabilitation of injured and endangered wildlife in the world-famous Keoladeo Ghana National Park in Rajasthan is set to change soon.
Until now, rescued animals were treated in cages, but now the Forest Department is working on a new model in which animals, after they have received treatment, will be kept in an open, natural environment to improve their recovery and ensure their safe return to the wild.
The state government has announced Rs 20 crore for the park in its 2025-26 budget. This new arrangement will not only promote the welfare of wildlife but will also significantly contribute to the biodiversity conservation of a World Heritage Site like Keoladeo.
Explaining the model, Keoladeo National Park Director Chetan Kumar BV stated that the existing rescue centre is being upgraded and developed into a "soft release enclosure."
Injured or sick animals will be kept in this enclosure for two to three days after treatment, where they can gradually acclimate to the open space, shade of trees, and natural surroundings. During this time, they will be continuously monitored to ensure they are fully healthy and ready for release into the wild, he said.
The Director said that years of experience have shown that keeping animals in cages for long periods of time impairs their physical and mental recovery. "Limited space and stress prevent them from fully recovering, so this method of soft release is now being adopted instead of releasing them directly into the wild," he said.
He explained that Flying Squad teams are constantly active in the Keoladeo Division. They rescue numerous wildlife, including peacocks, nilgai and injured Chital fawns. This work extends not only within the park but also to fields, roads, residential areas and waterlogged areas throughout Bharatpur district.
The Director said that numerous calls are received daily, with python rescue cases being prominent.
"If pythons are found in populated areas or fields, the team immediately arrives, safely rescues them, and releases them into their natural habitat. However, if an animal does not require treatment, it is released within the park without delay. The Forest Department strives to ensure that there is no unnecessary interference with the lives of healthy wildlife," he said.
As part of a new initiative, the existing rescue centre is being modernised. An operation theatre is being developed for minor surgeries and essential treatments, ensuring immediate medical attention for injured animals and reducing the need for transportation.
Additionally, a handling facility is being developed near the centre. The natural trees and greenery will be preserved, providing the animals with a forest-like environment. For security, the entire area will be enclosed with chain-link fencing, allowing the animals to roam freely yet remain safe.
