Rajasthan: Keoladeo Park To Replace Cages With Natural Enclosures, Use Nature As Healer

Bharatpur: The treatment and rehabilitation of injured and endangered wildlife in the world-famous Keoladeo Ghana National Park in Rajasthan is set to change soon.

Until now, rescued animals were treated in cages, but now the Forest Department is working on a new model in which animals, after they have received treatment, will be kept in an open, natural environment to improve their recovery and ensure their safe return to the wild.

The state government has announced Rs 20 crore for the park in its 2025-26 budget. This new arrangement will not only promote the welfare of wildlife but will also significantly contribute to the biodiversity conservation of a World Heritage Site like Keoladeo.

Explaining the model, Keoladeo National Park Director Chetan Kumar BV stated that the existing rescue centre is being upgraded and developed into a "soft release enclosure."

Injured or sick animals will be kept in this enclosure for two to three days after treatment, where they can gradually acclimate to the open space, shade of trees, and natural surroundings. During this time, they will be continuously monitored to ensure they are fully healthy and ready for release into the wild, he said.

The Director said that years of experience have shown that keeping animals in cages for long periods of time impairs their physical and mental recovery. "Limited space and stress prevent them from fully recovering, so this method of soft release is now being adopted instead of releasing them directly into the wild," he said.