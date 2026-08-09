ETV Bharat / bharat

Bharatiya Vyapar Mahotsav 2026 To Showcase India's Trade And Innovation From Aug 12

New Delhi: Organisers of the Bharatiya Vyapar Mahotsav 2026 held a groundbreaking ceremony here on Sunday to mark the start of preparations for the four-day trade festival showcasing Indian products, businesses and startups to domestic and international buyers.

Set to begin on August 12 at Bharat Mandapam, the event is organised jointly by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) and the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO). It is expected to feature more than 700 stalls and trade delegations from over 40 countries. The trade festival aims to showcase India’s commercial, industrial, and entrepreneurial capabilities on the global stage.

​CAIT Secretary General and Chandni Chowk MP Praveen Khandelwal, along with other office bearers and traders, were also present during Sunday's ceremony.

​Speaking on the occasion, Khandelwal said that it was not merely an exhibition but a "grand celebration of the economic strength, self-confidence, innovation, and global ambitions of a new India under the capable leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

​Vocal for Local vision

Khandelwal termed the festival "historic" and designed to translate PM Modi's vision, encompassing ‘Vocal for Local', ‘Local to Global', and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (Self-Reliant India), into reality.

​“The objective is to provide a platform for Indian manufacturers, traders, startups, MSMEs, women entrepreneurs, artisans, and service-sector talent to access markets not only within the country but across the globe,” he said.

Khandelwal also announced that Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation Amit Shah would inaugurate the festival at Bharat Mandapam on August 12 while Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and CAIT Strategic Advisor Smriti Irani would also be present.

​Several Union ministers, senior administrators, industry leaders and trade delegations from various countries are also expected to attend the event.