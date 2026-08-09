Bharatiya Vyapar Mahotsav 2026 To Showcase India's Trade And Innovation From Aug 12
The four-day Bharatiya Vyapar Mahotsav begins August 12 at Bharat Mandapam, featuring 700+ stalls and global delegations, promoting India’s trade, startups, and self-reliant economic vision.
Published : August 9, 2026 at 5:32 PM IST
New Delhi: Organisers of the Bharatiya Vyapar Mahotsav 2026 held a groundbreaking ceremony here on Sunday to mark the start of preparations for the four-day trade festival showcasing Indian products, businesses and startups to domestic and international buyers.
Set to begin on August 12 at Bharat Mandapam, the event is organised jointly by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) and the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO). It is expected to feature more than 700 stalls and trade delegations from over 40 countries. The trade festival aims to showcase India’s commercial, industrial, and entrepreneurial capabilities on the global stage.
CAIT Secretary General and Chandni Chowk MP Praveen Khandelwal, along with other office bearers and traders, were also present during Sunday's ceremony.
Heartfelt gratitude to Hon’ble Union Minister Shri @PiyushGoyal Ji for graciously launching the official website of Bharatiya Vyapar Mahotsav 2026 and blessing @CAITIndia with his invaluable guidance. Your visionary leadership continues to inspire and empower traders, MSMEs,… pic.twitter.com/t2SUjWdSqE— Praveen Khandelwal (@PKhandelwal_MP) May 18, 2026
Speaking on the occasion, Khandelwal said that it was not merely an exhibition but a "grand celebration of the economic strength, self-confidence, innovation, and global ambitions of a new India under the capable leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi".
Vocal for Local vision
Khandelwal termed the festival "historic" and designed to translate PM Modi's vision, encompassing ‘Vocal for Local', ‘Local to Global', and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (Self-Reliant India), into reality.
“The objective is to provide a platform for Indian manufacturers, traders, startups, MSMEs, women entrepreneurs, artisans, and service-sector talent to access markets not only within the country but across the globe,” he said.
Khandelwal also announced that Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation Amit Shah would inaugurate the festival at Bharat Mandapam on August 12 while Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and CAIT Strategic Advisor Smriti Irani would also be present.
Several Union ministers, senior administrators, industry leaders and trade delegations from various countries are also expected to attend the event.
केशवपुरम के व्यापारियों के साथ #BVM2026 को सफल बनाने और ‘हर घर तिरंगा, हर दुकान तिरंगा’ अभियान को गति देने को लेकर सार्थक संवाद।@Bvm2026 @CAITIndia pic.twitter.com/dWzx3ouTCU— Praveen Khandelwal (@PKhandelwal_MP) August 9, 2026
Over 40 countries to participate
Khandelwal said that the Bharatiya Vyapar Mahotsav is the country's largest-ever 'Made in India' trade event, dedicated entirely to Indian products, services, technologies, and innovations. He said over 700 stalls from various states across the country are participating in this festival, which is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of trade visitors, institutional buyers, industrialists, and entrepreneurs.
“Trade delegations and buyers from more than 40 countries will transform the festival into a truly global business platform,” he said.
Khandelwal said the festival will unite diverse participants, including manufacturers, exporters, startups, industries, women entrepreneurs, rural artisans, traditional and tech businesses, on one platform. Over four days, activities include buyer-seller meets, networking, investment dialogues, startup showcases, tech exhibits, and expert panel discussions, he added.
'Ability Expo' for PwDs
The festival will also showcase a remarkable blend of India’s cultural and economic diversity. GI-tagged products, handicrafts, handlooms, and goods from rural and cottage industries will highlight India’s rich heritage. Sectors such as digital commerce, fintech, artificial intelligence, logistics, green technology, and advanced manufacturing will demonstrate the country's modern economic prowess.
Key attractions will include a special ‘Ability Expo’ for entrepreneurs with disabilities, a ‘Nari Vandan Pavilion’ dedicated to women entrepreneurs, and a 'Startup Hub' for innovation-driven enterprises.
The event will also serve as a powerful example of inclusive growth, social participation, and the democratisation of entrepreneurship.
'‘Boost domestic trade and exports'
Khandelwal said that the Indian Trade Festival would not be limited to mere exhibitions; instead, it would prove to be an economic engine driving fresh momentum for both domestic trade and exports.
“It will foster new business alliances, expand the reach of Indian products to global buyers, strengthen supply chains, encourage investment, reduce import dependency, and open up new markets for MSMEs and small businesses. This event will play a pivotal role in establishing India as a global hub for manufacturing and exports,” he said.
He stated that the festival would generate extensive economic activity across sectors such as trade, investment, tourism, hospitality, transport, logistics, and services, thereby imparting fresh momentum to job creation and economic growth.
The Chandni Chowk MP remarked that the festival will showcase Indian talent, a powerful campaign for a self-reliant India (Atmanirbhar Bharat), and a gateway to the economic future of a developed India. “It will serve as a historic platform to introduce the world to India's capabilities, quality standards, and leadership in trade,” he added.
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