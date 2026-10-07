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Bharat’s Traditions Key To Safety, Welfare Of Society In The World: Bhagwat

Mumbai: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Wednesday that the people of Bharat should follow their traditions and work for the betterment of society and the world, stressing that everyone should contribute towards ensuring a fulfilling life for all.

Bharat’s traditions are key to ensuring the safety and welfare of society and the world, he said after inaugurating various initiatives at the Gau-Vigyan Anusandhan Kendra in Deolapur, Nagpur district, to mark the birth centenary year of late VHP president Ashok Singhal.

“For the safety of our lives, society, religion and the betterment of the world, the path that is becoming unavoidable every passing day is that the people of Bharat should live as per their traditions and succeed. Everyone should have a fulfilling life, and we all should do something,” he said.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief said the number of people “engaged in good work” was not enough when compared with the size of society and called for greater participation by people in social causes.

He said there were two ways of remembering good people -- by doing good work or merely remembering those who had done good work. Many people, he said, believed that someone else should undertake such work even when they knew what needed to be done.

“People say they have a job and a family to raise, but expect someone else to do something good for society,” Bhagwat said, adding that when something good happens, it reflects the contribution of the entire society.