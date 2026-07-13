Bharat Tex 2026 To Showcase India’s Textile Prowess On Global Stage
Expo will bring together 1,600 exhibitors, 7,000 buyers and delegations from more than 20 countries to boost trade, investment and global partnerships, reports Gautam Debroy.
Published : July 13, 2026 at 8:35 PM IST
New Delhi: India is set to showcase the strength of its textile and apparel industry to the world at the third edition of Bharat Tex 2026, the country’s largest global textile exhibition, set to commence in New Delhi from Tuesday.
The four-day event, from July 14 to 17, is expected to bring together manufacturers, exporters, buyers, investors, policymakers and industry leaders from across the globe, reinforcing India’s ambition to emerge as a leading global textile hub.
The programme is being organised by the Bharat Tex Trade Federation, a consortium of Textile Export Promotion Councils and industry bodies with the support of the Ministry of Textiles. “The initiative seeks to strengthen India’s textile value chain while expanding its presence in international markets,” said Naren Goenka, Chairman, Bharat Tex Trade Federation.
He said Bharat Tex 2026 will host more than 1,600 exhibitors, over 7,000 buyers and around 1.3 lakh trade visitors. “More than 20,000 textile products will be displayed across 1.6 million square feet of exhibition space, covering the entire textile ecosystem, including fibres, yarns, fabrics, apparel, home textiles, technical textiles and machinery,” he said.
International participation has also grown significantly, with exhibitors from 14 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, Portugal, Spain, South Korea and New Zealand. Delegations from more than 20 countries are expected to attend, reflecting increasing global interest in India's textile sector.
A major focus of this year’s event will be promoting investment and international business partnerships. The organisers expect over 4,000 business-to-business (B2B) meetings, more than 100 business-to-government (B2G) meetings and the signing of over 30 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) covering trade, technology, sustainability and market access.
According to Goenka, the Government participation will also be extensive. “Eight states, including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, are partner states, while nine other states and Union Territories, including Assam, Manipur, Jammu and Kashmir and West Bengal, will participate as exhibitors to showcase their textile industries and investment potential,” he said.
Dedicated State Investor Connect Sessions will enable states to present textile policies, industrial infrastructure and opportunities under the PM MITRA scheme to domestic and foreign investors, Goenka informed.
The event will also feature more than 100 knowledge sessions, including panel discussions, roundtables and masterclasses on exports, sustainability, Industry 5.0, technical textiles, innovation and global sourcing. Over 350 speakers from across the world are expected to participate.
To encourage sustainable manufacturing, Bharat Tex 2026 will host the CITI Textile Sustainability Awards, recognising excellence in areas such as resource efficiency, circular economy, responsible business practices and sustainable materials.
Organisers said digital tools, including a dedicated mobile application with AI-enabled business matchmaking and QR-based networking, will help exhibitors and buyers connect more efficiently.
“By bringing together governments, industry, exporters and global buyers on a single platform, Bharat Tex 2026 aims to position India as a trusted partner in global textile value chains while creating new opportunities for trade, investment and sustainable growth in the sector,” Goenka added.
Also Read
India's Textile Industry Nears $190 Billion, Eyes $350 Billion Target by 2030