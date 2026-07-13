ETV Bharat / bharat

Bharat Tex 2026 To Showcase India’s Textile Prowess On Global Stage

New Delhi: India is set to showcase the strength of its textile and apparel industry to the world at the third edition of Bharat Tex 2026, the country’s largest global textile exhibition, set to commence in New Delhi from Tuesday.

The four-day event, from July 14 to 17, is expected to bring together manufacturers, exporters, buyers, investors, policymakers and industry leaders from across the globe, reinforcing India’s ambition to emerge as a leading global textile hub.

The programme is being organised by the Bharat Tex Trade Federation, a consortium of Textile Export Promotion Councils and industry bodies with the support of the Ministry of Textiles. “The initiative seeks to strengthen India’s textile value chain while expanding its presence in international markets,” said Naren Goenka, Chairman, Bharat Tex Trade Federation.

He said Bharat Tex 2026 will host more than 1,600 exhibitors, over 7,000 buyers and around 1.3 lakh trade visitors. “More than 20,000 textile products will be displayed across 1.6 million square feet of exhibition space, covering the entire textile ecosystem, including fibres, yarns, fabrics, apparel, home textiles, technical textiles and machinery,” he said.

International participation has also grown significantly, with exhibitors from 14 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, Portugal, Spain, South Korea and New Zealand. Delegations from more than 20 countries are expected to attend, reflecting increasing global interest in India's textile sector.

A major focus of this year’s event will be promoting investment and international business partnerships. The organisers expect over 4,000 business-to-business (B2B) meetings, more than 100 business-to-government (B2G) meetings and the signing of over 30 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) covering trade, technology, sustainability and market access.