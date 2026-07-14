ETV Bharat / bharat

Bharat Tex 2026 Eyes Record Textile Exports; Punjab, Jharkhand Pitch For Global Investments

New Delhi: Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday said Bharat Tex 2026 will play a key role in helping India achieve record textile exports and attract fresh investments, describing the mega event as a global platform connecting buyers, investors, manufacturers and MSMEs at a time when the country is expanding its footprint through free trade agreements (FTAs).

Addressing the media on the sidelines of Bharat Tex 2026, Singh said the exhibition has witnessed participation from more than 130 countries and over 60,000 exhibitors, underlining the growing global interest in India's textile and apparel sector.

"I hope that this time, the exporters and the buyers will break all the records of the world," the minister said. He said India's expanding network of FTAs is opening new international markets for textile products, strengthening the country's export competitiveness and creating fresh opportunities for domestic manufacturers.

Highlighting the event's role in promoting small businesses, Singh said nearly 90 per cent of the participants are micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), many of whom are entering export markets for the first time.

"Those who never thought that they would export, those small entrepreneurs have come," he said, adding that artisans and businesses from nearly 550 districts are now exporting handloom, handicrafts, textiles and garments.

The minister said Bharat Tex has also emerged as a major investment platform, with investors participating alongside global buyers, reflecting rising confidence in India's textile manufacturing ecosystem. He cited the commencement of domestic stitching machine manufacturing by a Taiwanese company as an example of growing investment in the sector.

Emphasising opportunities in technical textiles, Singh said India has significantly expanded domestic manufacturing of products that were earlier imported and has emerged as a leading exporter of Flexible Intermediate Bulk Containers (FIBCs).