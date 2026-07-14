Bharat Tex 2026 Eyes Record Textile Exports; Punjab, Jharkhand Pitch For Global Investments
Textile Minister said India targets a USD 350 billion textile market with USD 100 billion in exports by 2030, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : July 14, 2026 at 8:50 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday said Bharat Tex 2026 will play a key role in helping India achieve record textile exports and attract fresh investments, describing the mega event as a global platform connecting buyers, investors, manufacturers and MSMEs at a time when the country is expanding its footprint through free trade agreements (FTAs).
Addressing the media on the sidelines of Bharat Tex 2026, Singh said the exhibition has witnessed participation from more than 130 countries and over 60,000 exhibitors, underlining the growing global interest in India's textile and apparel sector.
"I hope that this time, the exporters and the buyers will break all the records of the world," the minister said. He said India's expanding network of FTAs is opening new international markets for textile products, strengthening the country's export competitiveness and creating fresh opportunities for domestic manufacturers.
Highlighting the event's role in promoting small businesses, Singh said nearly 90 per cent of the participants are micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), many of whom are entering export markets for the first time.
"Those who never thought that they would export, those small entrepreneurs have come," he said, adding that artisans and businesses from nearly 550 districts are now exporting handloom, handicrafts, textiles and garments.
The minister said Bharat Tex has also emerged as a major investment platform, with investors participating alongside global buyers, reflecting rising confidence in India's textile manufacturing ecosystem. He cited the commencement of domestic stitching machine manufacturing by a Taiwanese company as an example of growing investment in the sector.
Emphasising opportunities in technical textiles, Singh said India has significantly expanded domestic manufacturing of products that were earlier imported and has emerged as a leading exporter of Flexible Intermediate Bulk Containers (FIBCs).
He also highlighted the labour-intensive nature of the garment industry, saying it remains one of the country's largest employment generators.
"When you invest Rs 1 crore in the garment sector, it gives employment to 50 to 60 people," Singh said, adding that states such as Bihar are emerging as important textile manufacturing hubs through industrial parks and industry-friendly policies.
Meanwhile, several states used Bharat Tex 2026 to showcase their textile potential and attract investments. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, while inaugurating the Punjab State Pavilion, invited domestic and global investors to invest in the state's textile sector, saying Punjab offers a complete textile value chain, from cotton cultivation and spinning to fabric manufacturing, garments and exports.
"BharatTex is not merely an exhibition of products but a platform where India's textile future is being imagined, partnerships are being forged, and new opportunities are taking shape," Mann said.
The Chief Minister said Punjab has attracted ₹2 lakh crore in investments and generated five lakh employment opportunities over the past four years. He added that the state's newly introduced Industrial and Business Development Policy, along with its Single Window and Single Pen clearance systems, aims to provide time-bound approvals and a transparent business environment.
Jharkhand also showcased its traditional textile heritage by inaugurating its pavilion featuring six GI-tagged handloom products, including Tassar Silk, Kuchai Silk and Bhagaiya Saree. State Industries Minister Sanjay Prasad Yadav told ETV Bharat, “Our identity should extend beyond the boundaries of our state and reach national as well as global markets.”
He concluded, “By showcasing Jharkhand's rich handloom and textile heritage on international platforms, we aim to create greater employment opportunities within the state so that our youth do not have to migrate in search of livelihoods. More employment will accelerate the economic growth and overall development of Jharkhand."