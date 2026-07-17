Bharat Tex 2026 Draws Global Buyers, Secures Rs 14,300 Crore Investment Commitments
The event has brought together 1,647 exhibitors and around 95,000 business visitors, including 11,315 buyers and 6,090 international buyers from 138 countries, writes Ankita Kumari.
Published : July 17, 2026 at 9:28 PM IST
New Delhi: Bharat Tex 2026 has emerged as a major business platform for India's textile industry, attracting buyers, manufacturers and investors from across the world. In the first three days, the event has witnessed strong business activity, international participation and investment commitments worth around Rs14,300 crore, highlighting India's growing position as a global textile sourcing and manufacturing hub.
95,000 Business Visitors Participate
The event has brought together 1,647 exhibitors and around 95,000 business visitors, including 11,315 buyers and 6,090 international buyers from 138 countries. Organisers said the exhibition has also recorded more than 20,000 repeat visits, indicating continued business interest.
Bharat Tex Trade Federation co-chairman Bhadresh Dodhia said this year's edition has surpassed expectations and further strengthened India's position in the global textile industry.
Over 28,500 Business Meetings Held
According to him, the exhibition has hosted more than 28,500 business-to-business (B2B) meetings, along with over 100 government-to-business and government-to-government meetings, creating new opportunities for trade, partnerships and investment.
Dhodia further said that the event also resulted in investment announcements worth nearly 14,300 crore. Different states signed more than 30 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs). Karnataka announced investments worth 2,821 crore, Andhra Pradesh 4,100 crore, Maharashtra 1, 095 crore, and Bihar 1476 crore. These projects are expected to generate over 40,500 jobs. Textile company R&EUP also announced an investment of 4,800 crore in India.
States Showcase Textile Strength
Several states, including Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, set up dedicated pavilions to showcase their textile industries and investment opportunities.
The event was attended by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and ministers from several other states.
Global Delegations Attend Event
Bharat Tex 2026 saw participation by ministerial delegations from New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Russia, Cambodia, and Portugal. Representatives from the European Union and business delegations from countries including the United States, Japan, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, South Korea, the UAE, Australia, France and Germany also attended the event.
Focus on Innovation And Sustainability
The exhibition hosted around 100 knowledge sessions, featuring more than 600 policymakers, industry leaders, CEOs and academicians. Discussions covered global trade, sustainability, circular economy, artificial intelligence, technical textiles, responsible sourcing and investment opportunities.
One of the highlights was the Sanrachna Hackathon, where students showcased innovative textile products, including protective clothing for farmers, diabetic wound-care solutions and lightweight insulated mattresses.
Support for MSMEs and Weavers
More than 250 entrepreneurs and weavers from Aspirational Districts visited Bharat Tex under a special outreach programme. They interacted with buyers and industry experts to learn about branding, product development, quality standards and export opportunities.
India-Europe Textile Partnership
A key announcement during the event was the signing of a Letter of Intent (LoI) between the Bharat Tex Trade Federation (BTTF) and Première Vision Paris, one of the world's leading textile and fashion sourcing platforms.
The partnership aims to strengthen textile trade between India and the European Union by improving market access and expanding business collaboration.
Indian Brands Take Centre Stage
BTTF Chairman Narendra Goenka said the Brands of India Pavilion featured more than 70 Indian apparel brands, while the newly launched Intimate & Innerwear Pavilion showcased leading Indian and international brands.
He added that sustainability remained one of the main themes through the Eco-Stitch Sustainability & Circularity Hub, where companies displayed solutions related to textile recycling, circular fashion and sustainable manufacturing.
Industry Sees Growing Opportunities
Industry representatives said Bharat Tex has become an important platform for expanding business globally. A manufacturer from Turkey said the company has participated in Bharat Tex several times and has built strong business relationships through the event. He added that the company is focusing on sustainable textiles to reduce its carbon footprint and has agreed to invest 500 million US dollars in India.
Textile entrepreneur Arun Agarwal said Bharat Tex has become an excellent marketplace for both domestic and international businesses. He noted that this year's arrangements were much better than last year's, with the event app making navigation easier. He suggested that future editions could include AI-based tools to improve visitor experience further.
Ramraj, a textile business owner, said Indian textile manufacturers have evolved significantly over the years. "Earlier, we followed European designs, but today many European brands are inspired by Indian fabrics. Bharat Tex has helped us expand our business," he said.
India's Global Textile Presence Grows
Speaking on the overall response, organisers said the participation of global buyers, strong investment commitments and new international partnerships reflect growing confidence in India's textile sector. They said Bharat Tex 2026 is expected to further strengthen India's position in the global textile and apparel market.
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