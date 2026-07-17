ETV Bharat / bharat

Bharat Tex 2026 Draws Global Buyers, Secures Rs 14,300 Crore Investment Commitments

New Delhi: Bharat Tex 2026 has emerged as a major business platform for India's textile industry, attracting buyers, manufacturers and investors from across the world. In the first three days, the event has witnessed strong business activity, international participation and investment commitments worth around Rs14,300 crore, highlighting India's growing position as a global textile sourcing and manufacturing hub.

95,000 Business Visitors Participate

The event has brought together 1,647 exhibitors and around 95,000 business visitors, including 11,315 buyers and 6,090 international buyers from 138 countries. Organisers said the exhibition has also recorded more than 20,000 repeat visits, indicating continued business interest.

Bharat Tex Trade Federation co-chairman Bhadresh Dodhia said this year's edition has surpassed expectations and further strengthened India's position in the global textile industry.



Over 28,500 Business Meetings Held

According to him, the exhibition has hosted more than 28,500 business-to-business (B2B) meetings, along with over 100 government-to-business and government-to-government meetings, creating new opportunities for trade, partnerships and investment.

Dhodia further said that the event also resulted in investment announcements worth nearly 14,300 crore. Different states signed more than 30 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs). Karnataka announced investments worth 2,821 crore, Andhra Pradesh 4,100 crore, Maharashtra 1, 095 crore, and Bihar 1476 crore. These projects are expected to generate over 40,500 jobs. Textile company R&EUP also announced an investment of 4,800 crore in India.



States Showcase Textile Strength

Several states, including Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, set up dedicated pavilions to showcase their textile industries and investment opportunities.

The event was attended by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and ministers from several other states.



Global Delegations Attend Event

Bharat Tex 2026 saw participation by ministerial delegations from New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Russia, Cambodia, and Portugal. Representatives from the European Union and business delegations from countries including the United States, Japan, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, South Korea, the UAE, Australia, France and Germany also attended the event.



Focus on Innovation And Sustainability

The exhibition hosted around 100 knowledge sessions, featuring more than 600 policymakers, industry leaders, CEOs and academicians. Discussions covered global trade, sustainability, circular economy, artificial intelligence, technical textiles, responsible sourcing and investment opportunities.

One of the highlights was the Sanrachna Hackathon, where students showcased innovative textile products, including protective clothing for farmers, diabetic wound-care solutions and lightweight insulated mattresses.



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