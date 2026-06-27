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Bharat Taxi To Expand To Over 500 Cities In 2 Years: Union Minister Amit Shah

In this image posted on June 27, 2026, Union Home Minister Amit Shah takes a taxi ride during the launch of 'Bharat Taxi', in Gujarat ( PTI )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Gandhinagar: Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that within the next two years, Bharat Taxi will expand to over 500 cities, including Nagpur, Pune, Mumbai, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Jaipur and Kolkata. Shah was speaking at the official launch of Bharat Taxi services in 14 cities of Gujarat here. Bharat Taxi is India’s first cooperative-led, driver-owned ride-hailing service, launched to provide a fairer alternative to traditional aggregators. Backed by the Central government and major cooperatives, it operates on a zero-commission model where drivers are platform owners and keep the full fare.