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Bharat Taxi To Expand To Over 500 Cities In 2 Years: Union Minister Amit Shah

Bharat Taxi operates on a zero-commission model where drivers are platform owners and keep the full fare

BHARAT TAXI
In this image posted on June 27, 2026, Union Home Minister Amit Shah takes a taxi ride during the launch of 'Bharat Taxi', in Gujarat (PTI)
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By PTI

Published : June 27, 2026 at 7:16 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Gandhinagar: Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that within the next two years, Bharat Taxi will expand to over 500 cities, including Nagpur, Pune, Mumbai, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Jaipur and Kolkata. Shah was speaking at the official launch of Bharat Taxi services in 14 cities of Gujarat here.

Bharat Taxi is India’s first cooperative-led, driver-owned ride-hailing service, launched to provide a fairer alternative to traditional aggregators. Backed by the Central government and major cooperatives, it operates on a zero-commission model where drivers are platform owners and keep the full fare.

"Within the next two years, Bharat Taxi plans to expand to over 500 cities, including Nagpur, Pune, Mumbai, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Jaipur and Kolkata," Shah said. Taxi drivers connected to this platform would no longer be mere drivers but "Sarathis" and co-owners, he said.

Bharat Taxi's vision extends beyond transport services, Shah said, adding that in the coming years, it will facilitate low-interest loans, provide insurance support to the families of Sarathis, and financially assist them in expanding their businesses.

More than 7,00,000 Sarathis across the country have become co-owner shareholders of Bharat Taxi by purchasing Rs 100 shares, he said. The cooperative model not only offers customers safe and reasonably priced transportation but also guarantees dignity, security and prosperity for the drivers, the minister added.

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Bharat Taxi Will Not Let Drivers Earn Below Base Rate, Amit Shah Tells Town Hall

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AMIT SHAH ON BHARAT TAXI
INDIA BHARAT TAXI
BHARAT TAXI SERVICES
AMIT SHAH LAUNCH BHARAT TAXI
BHARAT TAXI

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